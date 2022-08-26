

Attachment to sub-divisions



The sub-Division existed as an administrative unit in the territory which forms present-day Bangladesh since British imperial times through post-partition Pakistan and post-liberation Bangladesh. Then, it was replaced with the district.



The district administration was headed by the 'collector' during the early British colonial period as his primary duty was to collect revenue on behalf of the government. At the same time, as custodians of law and order, he was also district magistrate, who supervised dispensation of justice at the primary level. During post-colonial time, the coordination of development functions became the responsibility of the district magistrates. He was also called the deputy commissioner.



The districts were divided into several sub-divisions. There were sub-divisional officers (SDOs) heading each of the sub-divisions, supervised by the deputy commissioners. At the sub-divisional level, SDOs performed the functions similar to those of the deputy commissioners at district level. The official designation of the SDOs was assistant commissioners in charge of the sub-division to which he was posted.



During 1968-69, the greater Dhaka district was divided into a number of sub-divisions such as Sadar Dhaka North, Sadar Dhaka South, Narayanganj, Munshiganj and Manikganj. Among these, the last three were known as ICS stations as during the Raj, normally members of the ICS were posted there. Outside Dhaka, other stations such as Brahmanbaria and Chandpur in greater Comilla district, Cox's Bazar in Chittagong, Moulavibazar, Habiganj and Sunamganj in Sylhet, Patuakhali in Barisal, Bagerhat in Khulna, Tangail in Mymensingh (before it became a district in the 1960s), Feni in greater Noakhali, Gopalganj and Rajbari in Faridpur, Chuadanga in Kushtia, Gaibandha, Nilphamari and Kurigram in greater Rangpur Thakurgaon in Dinajpur, Natore, Naogaon and Chapai Nababganj in Rajshahi, Jhenaidah, Magura and Narail in Jessore were also considered ICS/CSP stations.



The sub-divisional officers were members of the central or provincial cadres who were nearest to the citizens. There were greater inter-actions at primary levels between the people and these government officials. Whether the replacement of the sub-divisions with districts in Bangladesh is a positive development is a question the future alone can answer. It has been already mentioned that as assistant commissioner Shahed Shadullah and I got on the job training in the deputy commissioner's office.



There we had to sit with the SDO North as he tried cases in his court. We had to learn the procedures and practices from his dealings. We were also required to maintain a specific number of case records. These were needed to be sent to the authorities who assessed our judicial capabilities. The sub-divisional officers in sadar were not regarded as autonomous actors since they were part of the deputy commissioner's close jurisdiction. By contrast, the officers in charge of outlying sub-divisions were regarded as almost autonomous. They could not get the immediate guidance from the deputy commissioners as the means of communication and transport were not well developed.



Most of the times they had to depend on their ready wit, administrative experience and practical skills to tackle challenging situations. Perhaps this is why it was regarded as necessary for assistant commissioners under training to have a period of attachment to outlying sub-divisions. The trainee officers had to spend days with the SDO to watch his dealings and learn from these. This practical training included lessons of work in magisterial and development spheres.



Further, the SDO's conduct with his colleagues in administration, law and order, judiciary, other specialised branches of the government, lawyers, teachers and the people at large had to be watched and studied carefully. The trainee needed to avoid the bad practices and follow the good ones when he himself was put in charge of sub-division.



Attachment in Manikganj: Manikganj was one of the prominent sub-divisions of the erstwhile East Pakistan. The deputy commissioner M Khorshed Anwar (MK Anwar) had me attached to the Manikganj sub-division. I did not know why I was given that attachment until much later I knew that the deputy commissioner was a son-in-law of former central minister of Pakistan, Abdul Latif Biswas of Manikganj. Biswas was also father of our classmate in St Gregory's School Abdul Hamid Biswas. In 1968-1969, I could not think that this connection was active in my sub-divisional attachment.



Nevertheless, it became clear to me 21 years later when by an unexpected twist of faith I was inducted in the cabinet of ministers of Bangladesh. During 1990, I was appointed a technocrat non-partisan minister. MK Anwar was then the cabinet secretary. Having resigned my job as a civil servant in 1980, I became a cabinet minister 10 years later which could not be possible if I continued as a civil servant.



From the time of president Ziaur Rahman (1977-81), it became a practice to give the charge of supervision of development, especially family planning and relief, to an individual cabinet minister. Early on my brief carrier as minister, MK Anwar told me over the phone, 'Some senior ministers were opposed to you being given the charge of a district. They said, "You are not a political minister. As you are not a member of the ruling party, you should not be in charge of a district."



But I told president Ershad that you could very well look after development and relief activities of the district and the political responsibility could be given to a prominent and senior political party man of the district. The president agreed with me and you have been chosen to be the minister in charge of the manikganj district.' It was the moment when I realised MK Anwar's affection for me and concern for the district of his wife.



I had been to Manikganj earlier in 1957. As a college student, I participated in the first-ever international social service work camp. The experience of that camp in the Paril-Noadha village in Manikganj was described in detail in an earlier section. At that time, we, the campers, had travelled over night in a steamer from Dhaka's Badamtoli ghat to the Manikganj town.

The author, founder Chairman of Centre for Development Research, Bangladesh (CDRB) and Editor

quarterly "Asian Affairs" was a former teacher of political science in Dhaka University (1964-1967) and former member of the erstwhile Civil Service of Pakistan (CSP)

(1967-1980) and former

non-partisan technocrat Cabinet Minister of Bangladesh (1990)











