Father Patrick re-appointed as Notre Dame Univ VC

Professor Dr Father Patrick Daniel Gaffney, CSC, has been reappointed as Notre Dame University Bangladesh (NDUB) Vice-Chancellor (VC) by the honourable President of the country who is also the Chancellor of the university, Md Abdul Hamid.A gazette notification signed by Dr Md Farhad Hossain, Deputy Secretary, was issued by the Education Ministry on August 22 in these regard.