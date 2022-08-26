‘New office timing not permanent’

State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain on Wednesday said the new office timing for the government and autonomous offices is not permanent. The schedule will be readjusted later.

"The day time in Bangladesh is very long now. We want to use the daylight to save electricity. It would be readjusted later. The schedule will remain in force until further notice," the State Minister said at a programme held at the Secretariat organized for a deal signing ceremony between Sunlife Insurance Company and Bangladesh Secretariat Reporters Forum (BSRF).

BSRF General Secretary Masudul Haque moderated the event with its President Tapan Biswas in the chair.

Under the agreement, the members of BSRF, an organization of reporters working to cover Secretariat news, will get necessary insurance facilities in case of necessity for their treatments for major diseases and in case of accidents. Their families will get same facilities in case of deaths of the members.

Farhad said the new timings (8:00am-3;00pm), effective from Wednesday, meant the offices will start early by an hour. The officers and employees have welcomed this initiative spontaneously joining work as per the new schedule.

Regarding the conflict between the timings of offices and schools, he said private offices and financial institutions are operating from 9:00am. "Considering the global crisis, the office time was rescheduled. But the situation we have observed today is tolerable and the government's decision is correct."











