Friday, 26 August, 2022, 12:18 PM
4 get life in jail for selling Khulna woman to Indian brothel

Published : Friday, 26 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 173

KHULNA, Aug 25: A Khulna tribunal has sentenced four people to life in jail for selling a woman to a brothel in India on the pretext of giving her a job in 2011.
Khulna Woman and Child Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge A Salam Khan handed down the punishment to Sheuli Begum, Hasina, Rahul and Amin. Of them, Hasina and Rahul were tried in absentia. The tribunal also fined imposed a fine of Tk 20,000 on each of the convicts.
According to the prosecution, the 23-year-old woman lived with her father in a rented accommodation in Gabarchaka. She was a beautician.
Taking advantage of the family's poverty, Sheuli and Hasina took the woman to Dhaka on the pretext of offering her a job at a garment factory on November 21, 2011.    -UNB


4 get life in jail for selling Khulna woman to Indian brothel
