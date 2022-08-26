Video
Friday, 26 August, 2022
Man held for wife’s murder in Sylhet

Published : Friday, 26 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 206

SYLHET, Aug 25: Police on Wednesday arrested a man after recovering the body of his wife from a locked room in Sylhet city a day before.
The arrestee has been identified as Ismail Niaz Khan, son of Ismat Khan of the area.
"The body of Afia Begum was found in the room in the Baluchar area of the city on Tuesday night," said Syed Aminur Rahman, Officer in-Charge of Shah Poran Police Station.
The couple's two-year-old baby girl was rescued alive and sent to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital, he said.
Based on a complaint from Kutina Begum, Afia's mother, a murder case was lodged at Shah Poran Police Station, based on which the arrest was made.
"Everyone knew that Ismail used to live in Oman, which was not the case. Besides, there is no document of the marriage between Ismail and Afia. We are quizzing Ismail for further information," said the OC.
"Prior to her marriage with Ismail, Afia was married to another person, named Ashraf, but that marriage didn't last long," he added.     -UNB


