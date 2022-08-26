Video
Land management officials asked to shun manual Dakhila: Minister

Published : Friday, 26 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 200
Staff Correspondent

Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury on Wednesday instructed the authorities concerned to take necessary initiatives to stop manual Dakhila (receipt) method completely in land development tax system across the country.
He has also instructed the concerned officers to take measures to bring applicable amendments in the land development tax system rules and regulations to ensure prohibiting manual Dakhila system.
The instructions were given to the concerned officials in the monthly review meeting of the Annual Development Programme (ADP) progress of the authorities under the ministry for the financial year 2022-23 in the ministry conference room at Secretariat.
In the meeting, the minister hoped that the Digital Dalhila system could be put into action by completely stopping manual Dakhila in the country's land development tax system by January, 2023.
Apart from this, he also directed to take measures to attach parcel maps with Record of Rights (ROR/Khatiyan) to bring more transparency and prevent fraud. For this, the minister asked the concerned project director to include the Geographical Information System (GIS) in the Land Automation Project.
A parcel map is a Plot-based cadastral map showing latitude and longitude.
Among others, Land Secretary Mustafizur Rahman, Director General of Land Records and Survey Department Moazzem Hossain, ministry's Additional Secretary (Development) Pradip Kumar Das and senior high officials of the ministry, its subordinate offices or agencies, and project directors were present at the meeting, according to a press release of the ministry.


