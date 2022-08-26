Video
Four mobile banking fraudsters arrested with 57 SIM cards: CID

Published : Friday, 26 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 223

Criminal Investigation Department (CID) said on Thursday that four members of a gang involved in swindling money from mobile banking users through cloning SIM cards have been arrested from Dhaka, Jamalpur and Faridpur.
The arrestees have been identified as mobile banking platform bKash's sacked Distributor Sales Officer (DSOs) Shariar Nafiz alias Milton, Md Ripon Mia, Md Yosuf Miah, and Mahbub Kazi. Of them Mahbub is the mastermind of the gang.
Nine mobile phone sets and 57 SIM cards were also seized from the possession of the arrestees during the drives on Wednesday, said Md Rezaul Masud, a special superintendent of police at cyber police center of CID at its headquarters in the city.
A bKash agent lodged a complaint to the CID that he received a phone call from the office of bKash DSO asking him to help them update information. He further said that the fraudsters embezzled Tk 10, 7000 through cloning his SIM card after the bKash agent provided them with One Time Password (OTP).
Following the complaint, the CID members in cooperation with the CPC conducted a drive in Jamalpur district and arrested Milton and Ripon on Wednesday, the CID officer said.    -UNB


