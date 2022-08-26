BFIU asks bank records of WASA MD Taqsem, his family

Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU), the country's anti-money laundering watchdog, on Thursday asked all local

banks to submit detailed banking records of Taqsem A Khan, Managing Director of Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (Dhaka WASA) and his family members.

Taqsem has recently come under the scanner after reports of his monthly salary of almost Tk 6,50,000 surfaced.

In a letter issued by the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU), the chief executives of all commercial banks were instructed to submit the records within five working days, according to the central bank's Executive Director Serajul Islam.

Since he took office in 2009 on a three-year term, Taqsem has been at the centre of numerous controversies for his conduct in office, his enormous salary and benefits package, and his public comments.

Taqsem's appointment and reappointment as WASA's managing director for six consecutive terms, which Transparency International, Bangladesh described as a breach of the body's rules and regulations in a 2019 report, has also raised eyebrows.

He recently made headlines again when he sought the WASA board's permission to allow him to carry out his duties remotely from the US. The board, however, unanimously turned down the request.

WASA record shows Taqsem is one of the highest-earning officials in Bangladesh's public service, bagging close to Tk 650,000 a month.

