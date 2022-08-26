Reckless, unpopular MPs to be axed from party nomination

The reckless Members of Parliament (MPs) and those MPs who are gradually losing popularity and have less connection with their respective constituencies are now a big burden for the ruling party, Awami League (AL). Consequently, the most traditional party of the country is going to be stricter and it is being heard that a notable number of incumbent lawmakers may be axed from the party nomination in the next general elections.

According to party insiders, many MPs have made the party politics very difficult for the tested leaders and activists of hard times in many areas. The influence of MPs is now becoming bigger. The leaders and activists of the main party at the district and upazila levels are cornered. Since, MP and MP's followers are always busy to show their strength.

However, tested leaders think that those honey bees of MPs will not be on the side of the party if hard times come.

On the other hand, being unwanted from local party leaders and activists, some MPs who hold less popularity have created their own groups using power by giving shelter to intruders in AL politics to hold their influence in local politics. They have created pocket committees. They have made the 'MP League' inside the Awami League. As a result, the original Awami League has become ineffective, party sources said.

Many MPs now have a bad image. They are isolated from common people and party leaders and workers. They do not have big positions in the party either. But, they want to survive by creating this circle of influence, creating the 'MP League' within Awami League.

As a result, the conflict between the MPs and the leaders on various issues including grassroots committees, tenders, and development projects is becoming evident. And the center is also upset about these conflicts.

However, according to party sources, AL wants to normalize the situation before the election. For this, the organizational secretaries of eight divisions of the country were given the responsibility. They have already reported the situation to the centre. The Central Awami League wants to create a balance between the grassroots of the party and MPs before the 12th parliamentary elections. A list of MPs who are involved in such conflicts with grassroots leaders and activists and have made party politics isolated has also been made.

Regarding the party decision on MPs, AL Presidium Member AHM Khairuzzaman Liton told the Daily Observer, "Party President Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will take decision in this regard. She asked all responsible leaders to form full-fledged committees of all district units of the party from September. I think she will get another picture of the field level politics and MPs from there."

He also said, "Sheikh Hasina has all reports on MPs and MP candidates. She knows who has already lost popularity and who doesn't keep connection with people. She is working on the replacement of those MPs."











