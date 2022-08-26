BNP taking steps to reorganise party, affiliates soon

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), the country's major opposition party, has taken steps to reorganize its field level committees of the party and different affiliated organizations including the Jatiyatabadi Swechchhasebak Dal, Juba Dal, Chhatra Dal and Sramik Dal.

According to party sources, the committees of BNP, Swechchhasebok Dal and Juba Dal are formed at districts to unit levels. But, the party has been facing problems to reorganize Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal and Sramik Dal as the leaders of the two subordinate bodies failed to create or collect new activists due to various obstacles including the pressure of the ruling party and the government authorities.

Due to lack of new political activists, the BNP central leaders have been facing trouble to form new committees in field levels like districts, metropolitan cities, municipalities, upazilas, unions and wards.













