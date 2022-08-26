HC scraps provision of prior permission to arrest govt servants

The High Court has scrapped the provision of prior permission to arrest government servants considering it illegal and contradictory to the constitution.

From now on, prior permission will no longer be required in Bangladesh to arrest a government official

for criminal offenses following the High Court verdict, lawyers concerned opined.

However, Attorney General AM Amin Uddin told reporters that the government would file with the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court against the High Court verdict.

The HC bench of Justices Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Kazi Md Ejarul Haque Akondo passed the order scrapping Section 41(1) of the Public Service Act 2018 following a writ petition placed by the Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh (HRPB).

"Constitution is the country's main law and as per the Constitution, everyone is equal in the eyes of the law," the court observed.

"A section has been given special facilities by enacting the provision of getting prior permission to arrest government employees, which is sheer discrimination and violence of articles 26, 27 and 31 of the Constitution," the HC said.











