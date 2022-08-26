BD shouldn't alone bear responsibility: IOM

Although Bangladesh has generously hosted Rohingya refugees for the last five years, one country cannot and should not bear this responsibility alone, said the International Organization for Migration (IOM) on Thursday.

The IOM has called on the international community to take urgent action to ensure long-term development and sustainable humanitarian assistance for Rohingya refugees and host communities

Nearly 1 million refugees remain in congested camps. More than half of them are children.

August 25 marks five years since the first of hundreds of thousands of Rohingya men, women, boys, and girls fled

violence and persecution in Myanmar and sought refuge in what is now the world's largest refugee settlement in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh.

International and local humanitarian actors must continue to support the response led by the government of Bangladesh to enable the Rohingya to live a dignified life while in displacement, IOM said. -UNB











