Friday, 26 August, 2022
Foreign aid for Rohingyas declining

Published : Friday, 26 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Shahnaj Begum

Foreign aid for Rohingyas is declining, the global community has only provided a meagre 13 per cent of the Joint Response Plan adopted by the UN High Commissioner for Refugees to fund the camps for the current fiscal year..
"The 2022 Joint Response Plan for the Rohingya Humanitarian Crisis in Bangladesh, seeking over US$881 million to meet Rohingyas needs, including Rohingya refugees and the most affected host communities, is so far only 49-per-cent funded," said Mercy Barends, ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights (APHR)Board Member and member of the Indonesian House of Representatives made the
remarks on the fifth anniversary of the Myanmar military's "clearance operations" against the Rohingya in Northern Rakhine State, known as "Rohingya Genocide Remembrance Day.
According to the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) around $7 billion would be required to host and support the Rohingya refugees for the first five years without repatriation. It is next to impossible for a country like Bangladesh to afford this colossal expenditure, as it relies heavily on external debt to meet its budget deficit already.
ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights (APHR) has said Bangladesh cannot cover on its own the needs of about 1 million Rohingya refugees.  
A stable funding commitment from long-standing donors is a prerequisite for food security, safe water, health care, and non-food items for 1.1 million Rohingyas currently living in Bangladesh, experts feel.
Mercy Barends said the sad truth is that, by and large, the international community has failed the Rohingya. It is a crying shame that, so far, the global community has only provided a meagre 13 per cent of the fund.
According to the UNHRC, foreign aid for Rohingyas had started declining after the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan created a new humanitarian crisis by displacing millions of Afghans.


« PreviousNext »

