No bar on import of food from Russia, Ukraine: Tipu

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi on Thursday said the government has no restrictions on import food products from Russia and Ukraine or any other

country.

The minister was talking to the media after a top level government meeting on import of food grains and products held at the secretariat.

He said the import of food products was discussed at the meeting in detail, and there is no national or international issue regarding this.

The overall condition of food stock of the country was discussed along with exports but the matter of fuel oil didn't come up, said the minister.

"There are globally 24 banks from where

Bangladesh can import food with dollars if necessary," said Tipu.

Replying to a question he said," The matter of finding lower rate of dollar is a different matter and we didn't discuss about it." -UNB













