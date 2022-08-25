New office timing comes into effect

The offices of the government, semi-government, autonomous and semi-autonomous authorities started with the 8:00am to 3:00pm office hours from

Wednesday to save electricity.

Same time, the banks have started their office from 9:00am while the activities of the courts including the High Court was also started from 9:00am from the day.

The government officials and employees were seen entering the Secretariat before 8:00am on Wednesday following the newly announced office time by the government.

According to the intelligence agency reports, most of the government officials and employees have entered to the workplaces within 8:00am. However, a section of officials and employees were seen to enter the office within next 30 minutes to follow the government's decision.

Expressing his satisfaction over the presence in the offices, State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain on Wednesday said at a programme that most officials and employees have taken the decision positively and attended their office easily.

"Considering the global crisis, the office time was rescheduled. But the situation we have observed today is tolerable and the government's decision is correct. In the new timings, the workflow at the offices will be increased and there will be no pending work and no disruption in services now," he added.

While visiting the offices of different ministries at Secretariat - the ministries of Food, Land, Disaster Management and Relief, Home, Public Administration, Law, Education, Home, Religious Affairs, Housing and Public Works, Health - it was seen the most employees have entered in time.

Most of the employees were seen to express their satisfaction over the decision of new office time as they could be at home before night avoiding the traffic congestions.

But, most of the employees were seen busy to offer their prayers within 1am. After offering prayer, they were seen to have their lunch. Finally, they have started preparation for leaving office after 2.30pm. As a result, most officials and employees have got five consecutive hours for working.

In the banks, it was seen that most of the officials and employees were working till 3:00pm for transaction. A huge number of clients were seen in the counters for depositing and withdrawing the cash before the office time. After 3:00pm, the banks closed their counters and started final calculation of cash and deals.

Earlier on Monday, the government announced the decision to run all government, semi-government, autonomous and semi-autonomous offices from 8:00am to 3:00pm instead of 9:00am to 5:00pm to save electricity.

The government has also decided to keep all educational institutions in the country closed for two days a week - on Friday and Saturday.

However, the emergency services were remained out of the purview of these instructions.

The Cabinet has asked the power, energy and mineral resources ministry to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply in the rural areas from midnight to dawn for the next 10-15 days so that irrigation is not hampered.

It also directed the government offices to remove curtains in their offices to allow natural light inside the rooms and to use air conditioners as little as possible to cut electricity consumption.

On 20 July, the Prime Minister's Office instructed all government offices to reduce electricity consumption by 25 per cent as part of government's austerity measures to combat ongoing energy crisis.

As part of the austerity measures, all types of foreign travels and car purchases have been halted, except the ones required in extremely urgent cases.