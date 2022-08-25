5,226 Rohingyas accused in 2,438 case in 5 years

Police lodged 2,438 cases in the last five years, accusing 5,226 persons. Law enforcers said that the crime rates have soared in

34 Rohingya camps. At least 30 Rohingyas were slain in 'internal' disputes at refugee camps in one year. according to police, but members of the uprooted community allege that ARSA insurgents were behind some of those killings.

About 1,000 police officials could barely cope with providing security at refugee camps in Ukhiya and Teknaf - two sub-districts of Cox's Bazar that border Myanmar and where most of the refugees are concentrated, according to police.

Myanmar blamed ARSA insurgents for deadly coordinated attacks on army and police outposts in Rakhine State in August 2017 that provoked a brutal crackdown by government security forces. This, in turn, drove more than 900,000 Rohingyas to seek shelter in Bangladesh, according to the latest updated estimates from the United Nations.

Criminal gangs, active in the camps, often lock into bloody confrontations over control of markets, Yaba smuggling and human trafficking.

Nearly 5,226 Rohingyas have been accused in 438 cases - 70 relate to murder, 762 of them related to narcotics, 28 them related to human trafficking, 87 them related to arms, 65 relate to rape, -- since the influx began in August 2017.

Sources in police and locals said, 14 criminal gangs are active at the camps in Ukhiya and Teknaf. The 'Abdul Hakim gang' is the most notorious of them. Its members are accused of abduction, extortion, killing, Yaba smuggling, human trafficking and rape.

Locals are suffering from insecurity and anxiety after bids to send back the refugees to their homeland in Myanmar's Rakhine State failed twice.

The involvement of Rohingyas in crimes and their aggressive attitude are putting them at loggerheads with the locals and the law enforcers. The tipping point was the killing of locals.

Cox's Bazar Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Md Rafiqul Islam said the law and order situation in the district was improving. Police are alert inside the camps, he added.
















