DPDC signs deals to improve electricity supply

The Dhaka Power Distribution Company Limited (DPDC) on Wednesday signed separate deals to establish six power sub-stations and power distribution lines under its "Establishment of power sub-stations and rehabilitation, introduction of power capacitor bank and smart greed system in the DPDC area project".

Two lots of the project would be implemented with the joint venture of Larsen and Toubro Limited and Energypac Engineering Ltd with DPDC for lot-1 and joint venture of SPTDE and Reverie Power and Automation Engineering for lot-2, according to a DPDC press release.

DPDC Company Secretary Md. Asaduzzaman signed the deals for the company while joint venture of Larsen and Toubro Limited and Energypac Engineering's vice chairman Subrata Kumar Gupta and and joint venture of SPTDE and Reverie Power and Automation Engineering's Deputy Managing Director Abu Bakar Siddque signed the deals on behalf of their respective authorities.

Under the project six power sub-stations would be established, capacity of one station would enhanced and power distribution lines would be established.

Once the project is implemented, electricity supply in the DPDC area will be increased and monitoring system on meters and transformers will be established. It would help the authority to save its time and costs of maintenance and reducing its system loss of its technical and non-technical sectors.

DPDC Managing Director Engineer Bikash Dewan observed the signing session and asked officials to ensure quality of works properly following the directives of the Prime Minister.












