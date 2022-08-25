Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 25 August, 2022, 4:10 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

DPDC signs deals to improve electricity supply

Published : Thursday, 25 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 94
Staff Correspondent

The Dhaka Power Distribution Company Limited (DPDC) on Wednesday signed separate deals to establish six power sub-stations and power distribution lines under its "Establishment of power sub-stations and rehabilitation, introduction of power capacitor bank and smart greed system in the DPDC area project".
Two lots of the project would be implemented with the joint venture of Larsen and Toubro Limited and Energypac Engineering Ltd with DPDC for lot-1 and joint venture of SPTDE and Reverie Power and Automation      Engineering for lot-2, according to a DPDC press release.
DPDC Company Secretary Md. Asaduzzaman signed the deals for the company while joint venture of Larsen and Toubro Limited and Energypac Engineering's vice chairman Subrata Kumar Gupta and and joint venture of SPTDE and Reverie Power and Automation Engineering's Deputy Managing Director Abu Bakar Siddque signed the deals on behalf of their respective authorities.
Under the project six power sub-stations would be established, capacity of one station would enhanced and power distribution lines would be established.
Once the project is implemented, electricity supply in the DPDC area will be increased and monitoring system on meters and transformers will be established. It would help the authority to save its time and costs of maintenance and reducing its system loss of its technical and non-technical sectors.
DPDC Managing Director Engineer Bikash Dewan observed the signing session and asked officials to ensure quality of works properly following the directives of the Prime Minister.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
New office timing comes into effect
Progress of ensuring justice for Rohingyas moves  slow: Experts
Huge traffic crippled the city for long hours due to the new office timing
5,226 Rohingyas accused in 2,438 case in 5 years
DPDC signs deals to improve electricity supply
Ex-EC Mahbub Talukdar dead
Sharmin, Tania granted conditional bail
HC issues contempt rule against C'Bazar DC, SP, 7 others


Latest News
Chinese province plans ban on sale of gasoline cars
EU to discuss training mission for Ukrainian forces next week
Bijoynagar's fire brought under control after two hours
LDA calls half-day hartal on Thursday
Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) gets a bus from UEFA as gift
SSC examinee killed in Narail road crash
Two arrested sisters asked to deposit Tk 10cr to People's Leasing
UN fails to take effective steps for Rohingya repatriation: Speakers
Girl invited by 'friend' to visit Sylhet, raped by 7
Mahbub Talukder's burial after arrival of his children from abroad
Most Read News
Ukraine girds for Independence Day attacks on war's 6-month mark
Europe prepares for a winter without Russian gas
Rajapaksa may return home by early September
Embezzling Tk 64cr: Two sisters arrested while leaving country secretly
SP Babul Akhter hires killers for Tk 3 lakh to kill wife Mitu: PBI
Two arrested sisters asked to deposit Tk 10cr to People's Leasing
Former EC Mahbub Talukdar passes away
Mahbub Talukder's burial after arrival of his children from abroad
Syndicate controls Saudi visa, hampers manpower export
Offices, banks start following new work hours
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft