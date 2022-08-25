Sharmin, Tania granted conditional bail

The High Court on Wednesday granted conditional bail to Sharmin Ahmed and Tania Ahmed, the two daughters of People's Leasing and Finance Company director Khabir Uddin, who were arrested in the case of embezzlement.

The single bench of the HC comprised of Justice Muhammad Khurshid Alam Sarkar granted them conditional bail.

In its bail order, the HC bench said that the petitioners must deposit Tk 10 crore to the board of directors of People's Leasing within 30 days.

Apart from this, passports and national identity cards of total 11 members of their family including two sisters have to be submitted before the court. After that they will be released from RAB custody, the HC bench said.

Earlier in the morning, RAB arrested the two sisters, widely known as the female associates of Bangladeshi businessman PK Haldar, from Dhanmondi and Shyamoli in the capital while trying to flee country. Then in the afternoon, RAB produced them in the High Court.

On May 14 last, the Indian Enforce Department (ED) arrested PK Halder and his five associates from

a house at Ashoke Nagar in 24 North Pargana district of West Bengal. Later, they were produced before a court and the judge concerned placed them on a three-day remand. On May 17 (Tuesday), a Kolkata court also placed them on a ten-day remand for questioning.

PK Halder left the country siphoning off crores of taka from Bangladesh. At one stage, he started living and doing business in West Bengal changing his name to Shibshankar Halder and procuring different fake documents like Indian ration card, Indian voter ID card, PAN and Adhar cards etc. His other accomplices also procured the same cards through forgery.

Last year, the police arrested Abantika Baral, another 'close aide' to PK Halder, in the capital's Dhanmondi. So far, law enforcers have arrested dozens of Halder's associates in connection with a case against him.











