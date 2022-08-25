HC issues contempt rule against C'Bazar DC, SP, 7 others

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday issued a contempt of court rule against nine people including the Cox's Bazar Deputy Commissioner Md Mamunur Rashid, and Superintendent of Police Md Hasanuzzaman asking them to explain why the contempt of court proceedings should not be drawn against them for violating its directive to stop cutting down hills in the area.

The seven others are - Environment, Forest and Climate Change Affairs Secretary Farhina Ahmed, Environment Division

Director General (DG) Abdul Hamid, Ukhiya Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Imran Hossain Sajib, Cox's Bazar Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Mohammad Zakaria, Ukhiya Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Mohammad Ali, Cox's Bazar Sadar Police Station OC Sheikh Munir Ul Gias and Assistant Director of Environment Department Cox's Bazar District Md Saiful Ashraf.

In response to a contempt of court petition, the HC bench comprising Justice Md Khasruzzaman and Justice Md Iqbal Kabir came up with the rule.

On 19 July 2012, the HC gave landmark verdict to preserve the hills, stop cutting them down and protect the environment.

In that judgment, the HC directed the concerned authorities to stop the damaging activities in Cox's Bazar district.

However, defying the court order, houses and various structures are being built by cutting hills in Cox's Bazar and Ukhiya.

Recently, the Human Rights Peace for Bangladesh (HRPB) has sent legal notice requesting the authorities concerned to stop cutting hills and take steps to save the environment in line with the HC directive. But, they did not take any step as per the legal notice demand.

After not getting any response, the HRPB filed a contempt of court petition against them.

After hearing on the petition, the HC bench came up with the rule.

