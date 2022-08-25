Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 25 August, 2022, 4:10 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Hill Cutting

HC issues contempt rule against C'Bazar DC, SP, 7 others

Published : Thursday, 25 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 92
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday issued a contempt of court rule against nine people including the Cox's Bazar Deputy Commissioner Md Mamunur Rashid, and Superintendent of Police Md Hasanuzzaman asking them to explain why the contempt of court proceedings should not be drawn against them for violating its directive to stop cutting down hills in the area.
The seven others are - Environment, Forest and Climate Change Affairs Secretary Farhina Ahmed, Environment Division
Director General (DG) Abdul Hamid, Ukhiya Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Imran Hossain Sajib, Cox's Bazar Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Mohammad Zakaria, Ukhiya Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Mohammad Ali, Cox's Bazar Sadar Police Station OC Sheikh Munir Ul Gias and Assistant Director of Environment Department Cox's Bazar District Md Saiful Ashraf.
In response to a contempt of court petition, the HC bench comprising Justice Md Khasruzzaman and Justice Md Iqbal Kabir came up with the rule.
On 19 July 2012, the HC gave landmark verdict to preserve the hills, stop cutting them down and protect the environment.
In that judgment, the HC directed the concerned authorities to stop the damaging activities in Cox's Bazar district.
However, defying the court order, houses and various structures are being built by cutting hills in Cox's Bazar and Ukhiya.
Recently, the Human Rights Peace for Bangladesh (HRPB) has sent legal notice requesting the authorities concerned to stop cutting hills and take steps to save the environment in line with the HC directive. But, they did not take any step as per the legal notice demand.
After not getting any response, the HRPB filed a contempt of court petition against them.
After hearing on the petition, the HC bench came up with the rule.
Advocate Manzill Murshid appeared on behalf of the contempt petition during the  court proceedings.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
New office timing comes into effect
Progress of ensuring justice for Rohingyas moves  slow: Experts
Huge traffic crippled the city for long hours due to the new office timing
5,226 Rohingyas accused in 2,438 case in 5 years
DPDC signs deals to improve electricity supply
Ex-EC Mahbub Talukdar dead
Sharmin, Tania granted conditional bail
HC issues contempt rule against C'Bazar DC, SP, 7 others


Latest News
Chinese province plans ban on sale of gasoline cars
EU to discuss training mission for Ukrainian forces next week
Bijoynagar's fire brought under control after two hours
LDA calls half-day hartal on Thursday
Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) gets a bus from UEFA as gift
SSC examinee killed in Narail road crash
Two arrested sisters asked to deposit Tk 10cr to People's Leasing
UN fails to take effective steps for Rohingya repatriation: Speakers
Girl invited by 'friend' to visit Sylhet, raped by 7
Mahbub Talukder's burial after arrival of his children from abroad
Most Read News
Ukraine girds for Independence Day attacks on war's 6-month mark
Europe prepares for a winter without Russian gas
Rajapaksa may return home by early September
Embezzling Tk 64cr: Two sisters arrested while leaving country secretly
SP Babul Akhter hires killers for Tk 3 lakh to kill wife Mitu: PBI
Two arrested sisters asked to deposit Tk 10cr to People's Leasing
Former EC Mahbub Talukdar passes away
Mahbub Talukder's burial after arrival of his children from abroad
Syndicate controls Saudi visa, hampers manpower export
Offices, banks start following new work hours
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft