Thursday, 25 August, 2022, 4:10 AM
BB announces new time schedules for cheque clearance

Published : Thursday, 25 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Bank (BB)'s Payment Systems Department on Tuesday issued a new directive of clearing inter-bank check settlement to keep economic activity alive and uninterrupted banking services in view of the overall situation.
According to the directive, the central bank has implemented three platforms namely Real Time Gross Settlement or RTGS, Automated Check Clearing House (Bangladesh Automated Clearing House-BACH or BATCH)
and Bangladesh Electronic Funds Transfer Network (BEFTN).
With these services payments are usually made from branch to branch or from one bank to another bank's customer or by automatic check settlement. According to new directive disbursement of high value checks (above Tk0.5 million) and regular value checks (below Tk0.5 million) through BACH will be in the new schedule.
As per the new schedule, checks worth more than Tk0.5 million must be sent by 11 am for clearing. These checks will be cleared by 2:30 PM. Any regular check must be sent to the clearing house by 11:30 am. These checks will be clear by 4 PM. Check clearing will continue within this time by BACH until further notice.
RTGS trading will be from 9 am to 3 pm. However, payment of customs duties, fees, charges etc. and inter-bank transactions can be made through RTGS till 4 pm. Bangladesh Electronic Funds Transfer Network (BEFTN) services will continue as per previous rules.
Instruction of the Central Bank's Department of Offsite Supervision (DOS) on Monday (22 August) said that transactions in all public and private banks of the country will continue from 9 am to 3 pm from Wednesday in order to save electricity.
Post-transactions must be completed by 5 pm and the officers and employees have to leave the office within this time.


