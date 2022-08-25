Video
Mitu Murder

PBI finds ex-SP Babul hired killers for Tk 3 lakh to kill his wife

Published : Thursday, 25 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 24: Police Bureau Investigation (PBI) found the involvement of sacked SP Babul Akhtar with the killing of his wife Mahmuda Khanam Mitu in their investigation.
According to a report, Babul Akhtar hired some professional killers at Tk 3 lakh to kill his wife Mitu.
PBI Chief, Additional IG Banaj Kumar told the Daily Observer that the investigation has already been completed. He hoped that the report would be submitted in the next month.
Meanwhile, PBI had exempted four accused from the Mitu Murder case. They are M Saidul Islam Sakku, Nurunnabi, Rashed and Guinnya. Of them, Nurunnabi and Rashed had been killed in gunfights with the police. Besides, two other accused of the case Musa and Kalu are absconding. Bhulaya is on bail. Babul Akhtar, Wasim, Shahjahan Mia, and Anwar Hussain are now in jail.
PBI Inspector Abu Jafar Muhammad Omar Faruk had probed the case as the Investigation Officer (IO).
Former police superintendent Babul Akhtar, currently prime accused in a case filed over the murder of his wife Mahmuda Khanam Mitu has been shown arrested by a Chattogram Court on January last in the case filed by himself.
Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate of Chattogram Muhammad Abdul Halim gave the order after conclusion of a hearing.     On December 30 last in 2021, the PBI Inspector of Chattogram Metro Abu Jafar Muhammad Omar Faruk appealed to the Chattogram Metropolitan Magistrate court to arrest the sacked SP Babul Akhtar against the case filed by himself in Panchlaish Police Station.
Babul was arrested on May 12 last year in a case filed by Mitu's father, Mosharraf Hossain accusing Babul Akhtar for killing  Mitu.
Currently Babul Akhtar had been arrested for two cases, one case filed by himself and another filed by Mitu's father in the same incident.
Meanwhile, Babul Akhtar did not give confessional statement under section 164 in the court of Chattogram on May 17 last year.  On that day Babul Akhtar was presented before the court of Chattogram Metropolitan Magistrate Sarwar Jahan. He declined to give confessional statement regarding the killing of his wife Mahmuda Khatun Mitu. So, the Court ordered to send him to jail.
Meanwhile, former police superintendent Babul Aktar has been made prime accused in a case filed over the murder of his wife Mahmuda Khanam Mitu by Mitu's father former police officer Mosharraf Hossain
with Panchlaish police station in Chattgram on May 12 last. Seven others were made accused in the case.
Other accused are Kamrul Sikder Musa, Ehteshamul Haque Bhola, Mohammad Wasim, Mohammad Anwar, Mohammad Shahjahan, Mohammad Saju and Mohammad Kalu. The names of these accused also surfaced during the case filed by Babul over the incident.
Mosharraf Hussain alleged that Babul had an extramarital affair with an NGO official. Mitu had an altercation with Babul after the matter was disclosed. Mitu informed her parents about the incident before her death.
It may be mentioned that Mitu was hacked and shot dead near the GEC Intersection in Chattogram on the morning of June 5 in 2016, while she was taking her son to school.
The incident occurred only a few days after Babul had joined the police headquarters in Dhaka, following his promotion and transfer.
After the killing of his wife, Babul himself filed a murder case against unknown suspects at the port city's Panchlaish Police Station.
But, a few months later, he was forced to quit his police post amid various dramatic twists.
The Detective Branch of Chattogram police had been investigating the case for several years. But it was then transferred to the PBI. After a five-year investigation, the PBI identified Babul as the mastermind of his wife's murder.


