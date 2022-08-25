Video
Thursday, 25 August, 2022
Tea workers block regional highway for wage hike

Published : Thursday, 25 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81
Our Correspondent

MOULVIBAZAR, Aug, 24: Tea workers protested by blocking a regional highway for 4 hours demanding Tk 300 wages at Juri upazila in Moulvibazar district. The road was blocked at Choumuhani of the Juri-Baralekha Regional Highway.
Meanwhile, Environ-ment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin, MP, came to Juri to participate in various programmes as part of government programmes. The Minister went to the spot after a meeting of the
upazila after receiving the information of the tea workers' blockade.
At that time he consoled the tea workers and said, ''Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will tell you something about your wages in the next two to three days. Please be patient and go back home.''
Later, after the assurance of the Minister, the tea workers withdrew the blockade and traffic became normal.


