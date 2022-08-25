Video
Decision to use EVM in 150 seats is ECs: CEC

Published : Thursday, 25 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 94
Staff Correspondent 

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal said, "The Election Commission (EC) has independently taken the decision to use Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) in the maximum 150 seats to cast vote in the general elections, no political influence has worked here."
He said this to journalists at his office in the EC building on Wednesday.
Habibul Awal said, "A big decision to go for EVM is our own. The EC is responsible to manage the elections system, not the political parties. It is a big responsibility of EC to hold free and fair elections."
"In the discussion not only one political party spoke in favour of EVM, several parties spoke in favour of it. Some parties accept it conditionally. We also took opinion from experts. Taking these factors into consideration, we have decided to use EVM in 150 seats. But it is still uncertain whether it will be possible to use EVM in 150 seats," said CEC.
"Also, the EVM decision has been taken keeping in mind the voters and not the political parties," Habibul Awal said and added, "Crores of voters come to the centre to exercise their voting rights. This decision has been taken after a long discussion to ensure that voters can vote confidently."
 "The CEC did not take this decision hastily it was taken after 5 long months of experimentation. Various technical experts have also given their suggestions about EVM," said Awal.
He mentioned that, the uncertainty about EVMs can be verified if the elections are held like this.
In response to a      question, whether there will be any crisis in the 12th general elections over the EVM issue? The CEC said, "We cannot predict it."
Besides, he did not want to make any advance comments about BNP and said, If BNP came to us for dialogue we can consider their demand.


