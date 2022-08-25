Farmers to get power from midnight to 6am for 15 days: Nasrul

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said on Wednesday that government wants to ensure uninterrupted power for irrigation for the next 15 days from today (Wednesday) through this rescheduling of office hours.

We have a generation shortage due to fuel shortage, now we are trying to change the load pattern through rescheduling of office hours, Nasrul Hamid told media at his office showing the load situation in the morning.

"I was analysing the DESCO and DPDC load. Earlier, the load used to go up from 10:00am. Today, it began to shoot up from 9:00am,"Hamid told media adding that the usual peak hour of load (the demand of electricity) both in the DESCO and DPDC areas was at noon. But the pattern is changing today, which we need, through this initiative we could be able to save the electricity and supply it to the industrial areas at day time and irrigation pumps at night," he said.

Earlier, the government has announced uninterrupted electricity supply to rural areas for the next 10 to 15 days at night so that farmers can water their

Aman paddy fields.

"We want that the distribution companies will ensure electricity for six hours from midnight so that irrigation is not hampered," the State Minister said.

Farmers in different districts are worried about the cultivation of Aman paddy, the second biggest rice crop and heavily reliant on monsoon rains. But crop fields have dried up in many districts due to inadequate rainfall and farmers' inability to irrigate land by using diesel-powered pumps mainly used for tilling, irrigating and threshing paddy.

"Cultivation of Aman paddy has been affected by multiple factors - floods, high prices of diesel and fertilizer, lack of rainfall and load-shedding.so our main focus is now to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the farmers," Nasrul Hamid said.

"We want to ensure uninterrupted power for irrigation for 15 days from today. I think we will be able to make it happen," he said, adding, "Let's watch for one week."

"If the peak hour of power demand shifts from evening to morning, then we'll be able to create a balance between day and night demands," added Nasrul Hamid.

According to the Power Division, there are 4 lakh and 64031 irrigation pumps (run by electricity) across the country, the six power distribution companies are supplying electricity to them during the irrigation season.

We need around 2,502 MW of electricity during the irrigation season, we never need any irrigation during Aman season as water was available in this period, unfortunately this time it is not, the State Minister said.

"I believes "a balance can be achieved" if the peak hours for electricity consumption shifts to the daytime in light of the ongoing rolling power outages aimed at conserving energy resources," Hamid told reporters.

"We were compelled to enforce load-shedding due to the fuel and gas crisis. Against this backdrop, we're trying to manage load and save some electricity," he added.

Bangladesh has decided to cut back working hours at government offices, autonomous institutions and banks, starting Wednesday, amid a lingering energy crisis. It also takes various steps to manage the situation like holiday staggering, area-wise load-shedding at industrial areas, two-day weekly break at the educational institutions.

Asked how long the power conservation measures will last, the State Minister said, "We are working on reducing the power outages. We were forced to introduce load-shedding due to fuel and gas shortages. Now, we are trying to find a balance."

Making his remark on Awami League leader Obaidul Quader's comment 'the load-shedding regime should also be extended to ministers' homes,' the State Minister Nasrul Hamid said, "Everyone is experiencing load-shedding. No one's been left out."

"Farmers will be supplied power from 12:00am to 6:00am when household power consumption drops," Hamid said adding that if there is less rainfall in the country, farmers may need water until October to protect Aman rice," he said.











