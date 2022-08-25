Covid: 3 deaths, 167 new cases reported

The country reported three new Covid-linked deaths and 167 cases in 24 hours till Wednesday morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

With the new numbers, the country's total fatalities rose to 29,319 while the caseload to 2,010,490, it added.

The daily case test positivity rate rose to 3.89 per cent from Tuesday's 3.85 per cent as 4,293 samples were tested.

Among the deceased, two were women and another was a man from Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions.

The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.46 per cent. The recovery rate remained static at 97.22 per cent. In July, the country reported 142 Covid-linked deaths and 31,422 cases, the highest monthly death toll and caseload since March this year. -UNB