Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 25 August, 2022, 4:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

Covid: 3 deaths, 167 new cases reported

Published : Thursday, 25 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

The country reported three new Covid-linked deaths and 167 cases in 24 hours till Wednesday morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
With the new numbers, the country's total fatalities rose to 29,319 while the caseload to 2,010,490, it added.
The daily case test positivity rate rose to 3.89 per cent from Tuesday's 3.85 per cent as 4,293 samples were tested.
Among the deceased, two were women and another was a man from Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions.
The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.46 per cent. The recovery rate remained static at 97.22 per cent. In July, the country reported 142 Covid-linked deaths and 31,422 cases, the highest monthly death toll and caseload since March this year.    -UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Covid: 3 deaths, 167 new cases reported
Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader exchanges views
Price Committee for eggs-chicken demanded to stabilize market
Minister Hasan Mahmud addresses the inaugural ceremony of Jamnastami
PM's Energy Adviser hopeful of overcoming power, energy crisis
Teletalk ex-manager jailed for 12 years
HC forms committee to stop plagiarism
Accused husband's statement recorded


Latest News
Chinese province plans ban on sale of gasoline cars
EU to discuss training mission for Ukrainian forces next week
Bijoynagar's fire brought under control after two hours
LDA calls half-day hartal on Thursday
Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) gets a bus from UEFA as gift
SSC examinee killed in Narail road crash
Two arrested sisters asked to deposit Tk 10cr to People's Leasing
UN fails to take effective steps for Rohingya repatriation: Speakers
Girl invited by 'friend' to visit Sylhet, raped by 7
Mahbub Talukder's burial after arrival of his children from abroad
Most Read News
Ukraine girds for Independence Day attacks on war's 6-month mark
Europe prepares for a winter without Russian gas
Rajapaksa may return home by early September
Embezzling Tk 64cr: Two sisters arrested while leaving country secretly
SP Babul Akhter hires killers for Tk 3 lakh to kill wife Mitu: PBI
Two arrested sisters asked to deposit Tk 10cr to People's Leasing
Former EC Mahbub Talukdar passes away
Mahbub Talukder's burial after arrival of his children from abroad
Syndicate controls Saudi visa, hampers manpower export
Offices, banks start following new work hours
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft