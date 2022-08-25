Samrat back to BSMMU for treatment after release

Despite being released on bail, Ismail Hossain Chowdhury Samrat, the expelled president of Dhaka South City Juba League, is under observation in the hospital of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU). However, the doctor in charge of Samrat's treatment said he (Samrat) can now leave the hospital if he wants to and it depends on him.

BSMMU Associate Professor and Head of the Department of Cardiology Dr Md Rasul Amin (Shipon) said this to journalists.

The doctor said, "We have been saying this repeatedly that Samrat needs to go out of the country for better treatment. A valve was installed in his heart from outside the country. Now it is up to the government to let him go out or not. But we don't have the treatment that he needs now."

"For better treatment if Samrat seeks our clearance from here, we will give him clearance. Then he can seek treatment wherever he wants," Dr Rasul Amin added.

Regarding Samrat's physical condition, the doctor said, "The layers of his heart are a little thick. It causes irregular heart beat. Pulse rate varies from time to time. He is undergoing treatment for that reason. It is difficult to tell when his heart beat is bad and when it is good. That is why he has to stay in the hospital. But, everything is not in our hands."

About giving permission Dr Rasul Amin said, "Since he got bail, now he is not obliged to get treatment here. We will give permission if he informs us about arranging treatment elsewhere. His heart rate is now normal. He can leave if he wants. But, we don't know when the abnormal will happen."

During the nationwide anti-casino drive Samrat was arrested from Cumilla on October 6 in 2019.