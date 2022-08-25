Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 25 August, 2022, 4:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Samrat back to BSMMU for treatment after release

Published : Thursday, 25 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89
Staff Correspondent

Despite being released on bail, Ismail Hossain Chowdhury Samrat, the expelled president of Dhaka South City Juba League, is under observation in the hospital of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU). However, the doctor in charge of Samrat's treatment said he (Samrat) can now leave the hospital if he wants to and it depends on him.
BSMMU Associate Professor and Head of the Department of Cardiology Dr Md Rasul Amin (Shipon) said this to journalists.
The doctor said, "We have been saying this repeatedly that Samrat needs to go out of the country for better treatment. A valve was installed in his heart from outside the country. Now it is up to the government to let him go out or not. But we don't have the treatment that he needs now."
"For better treatment if Samrat seeks our clearance from here, we will give him clearance. Then he can seek treatment wherever he wants," Dr Rasul Amin added.
Regarding Samrat's physical condition, the doctor said, "The layers of his heart are a little thick. It causes irregular heart beat. Pulse rate varies from time to time. He is undergoing treatment for that reason. It is difficult to tell when his heart beat is bad and when it is good.  That is why he has to stay in the hospital. But, everything is not in our hands."
About giving permission Dr Rasul Amin said, "Since he got bail, now he is not obliged to get treatment here. We will give permission if he informs us about arranging treatment elsewhere. His heart rate is now normal. He can leave if he wants. But, we don't know when the abnormal will happen."
During the nationwide anti-casino drive Samrat was arrested from Cumilla on October 6 in 2019.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Samrat back to BSMMU for treatment after release
3 held over gang rape of Cox’s Bazar school teacher
Oxygen generator plant installed at Holy Family Hospital
Chattogram City Corporation Mayor Mohammad Rezaul Karim Chowdhury
Six held for making spurious medicines
BCL’s Thakurgaon functionary suspended over Bangabandhu remarks
DMP arrests 41 for consuming, selling drugs in city
PhD degree conferred


Latest News
Chinese province plans ban on sale of gasoline cars
EU to discuss training mission for Ukrainian forces next week
Bijoynagar's fire brought under control after two hours
LDA calls half-day hartal on Thursday
Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) gets a bus from UEFA as gift
SSC examinee killed in Narail road crash
Two arrested sisters asked to deposit Tk 10cr to People's Leasing
UN fails to take effective steps for Rohingya repatriation: Speakers
Girl invited by 'friend' to visit Sylhet, raped by 7
Mahbub Talukder's burial after arrival of his children from abroad
Most Read News
Ukraine girds for Independence Day attacks on war's 6-month mark
Europe prepares for a winter without Russian gas
Rajapaksa may return home by early September
Embezzling Tk 64cr: Two sisters arrested while leaving country secretly
SP Babul Akhter hires killers for Tk 3 lakh to kill wife Mitu: PBI
Two arrested sisters asked to deposit Tk 10cr to People's Leasing
Former EC Mahbub Talukdar passes away
Mahbub Talukder's burial after arrival of his children from abroad
Syndicate controls Saudi visa, hampers manpower export
Offices, banks start following new work hours
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft