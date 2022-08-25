3 held over gang rape of Cox’s Bazar school teacher

COX'S BAZAR, Aug 24: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) have detained three people from Sadar upazila of Cox's Bazar in connection with the gang rape of a school teacher.

The detainees were Bedar Mia, 28, Mostak Mia, 24, and Belal Uddin, 22, of the district.

A team of Rab-15 detained the trio from an under-construction building in PM Khali area of the town Tuesday night following a complaint filed at Cox's Bazar Sadar police station by the rape survivor, said Assistant Superintendent of Police Nityananda Das at a press briefing on Wednesday.

On August 19, prime accused Bedar Mia along with his three associates raped the school teacher at gun point taking her to the under-construction building. -UNB











