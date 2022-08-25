Oxygen generator plant installed at Holy Family Hospital

Holy Family Medical College Hospital and Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS) jointly installed a state-of-the-art self-contained Oxygen Generator Plant on the hospital premises to ensure round the clock oxygen to the patients.

This modern plant installed with the support of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and the Australian government. This newly installed oxygen generation plant will bring new era to ensure life-saving support to the patients in the hospital.

On Tuesday, the plant was inaugurated by the Chairman of BDRCS, Major Gen (Rtd) ATM Abdul Wahab. The Regional director of the IFRC Asia Pacific Region Alexander Matheou and IFRC Head of Country Delegation for Bangladesh Sanjeev Kafley, Anna Laming, Second Secretary and Deputy Humanitarian Advisor from the Australian High Commission in Bangladesh, along with other key officials of Bangladesh Red Crescent and hospital management were present during the event.

ATM Abdul Wahab said, "Though Bangladesh has successfully tackled the Covid-19 situation, however, the risk of it and pandemic is still around us. This initiative will help the Holy Family Hospital to provide all out support to the patients."

This plant able to supply 750 litres per minute oxygen with 95 per cent purity. Once this plant runs in full capacity 45000-liter oxygen can be produced for the hospital per hour. A 1500 KVA electric power substation is also being installed to ensure uninterrupted power supply.










