Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 25 August, 2022, 4:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Oxygen generator plant installed at Holy Family Hospital

Published : Thursday, 25 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 107
Staff Correspondent  

Holy Family Medical College Hospital and Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS) jointly installed a state-of-the-art self-contained Oxygen Generator Plant on the hospital premises to ensure round the clock oxygen to the patients.  
This modern plant installed with the support of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and the Australian government. This newly installed oxygen generation plant will bring new era to ensure life-saving support to the patients in the hospital.  
On Tuesday, the plant was inaugurated by the Chairman of BDRCS, Major Gen (Rtd) ATM Abdul Wahab. The Regional director of the IFRC Asia Pacific Region Alexander Matheou and IFRC Head of Country Delegation for Bangladesh Sanjeev Kafley, Anna Laming, Second Secretary and Deputy Humanitarian Advisor from the Australian High Commission in Bangladesh, along with other key officials of Bangladesh Red Crescent and hospital management were present during the event.  
ATM Abdul Wahab said, "Though Bangladesh has successfully tackled the Covid-19 situation, however, the risk of it and pandemic is still around us. This initiative will help the Holy Family Hospital to provide all out support to the patients."
This plant able to supply 750 litres per minute oxygen with 95 per cent purity. Once this plant runs in full capacity 45000-liter oxygen can be produced for the hospital per hour. A 1500 KVA electric power substation is also being installed to ensure uninterrupted power supply.






« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Samrat back to BSMMU for treatment after release
3 held over gang rape of Cox’s Bazar school teacher
Oxygen generator plant installed at Holy Family Hospital
Chattogram City Corporation Mayor Mohammad Rezaul Karim Chowdhury
Six held for making spurious medicines
BCL’s Thakurgaon functionary suspended over Bangabandhu remarks
DMP arrests 41 for consuming, selling drugs in city
PhD degree conferred


Latest News
Chinese province plans ban on sale of gasoline cars
EU to discuss training mission for Ukrainian forces next week
Bijoynagar's fire brought under control after two hours
LDA calls half-day hartal on Thursday
Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) gets a bus from UEFA as gift
SSC examinee killed in Narail road crash
Two arrested sisters asked to deposit Tk 10cr to People's Leasing
UN fails to take effective steps for Rohingya repatriation: Speakers
Girl invited by 'friend' to visit Sylhet, raped by 7
Mahbub Talukder's burial after arrival of his children from abroad
Most Read News
Ukraine girds for Independence Day attacks on war's 6-month mark
Europe prepares for a winter without Russian gas
Rajapaksa may return home by early September
Embezzling Tk 64cr: Two sisters arrested while leaving country secretly
SP Babul Akhter hires killers for Tk 3 lakh to kill wife Mitu: PBI
Two arrested sisters asked to deposit Tk 10cr to People's Leasing
Former EC Mahbub Talukdar passes away
Mahbub Talukder's burial after arrival of his children from abroad
Syndicate controls Saudi visa, hampers manpower export
Offices, banks start following new work hours
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft