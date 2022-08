Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) has claimed to have arrested six people for manufacturing and selling counterfeit Ayurvedic medicines in Dhaka.

The arrestees have been identified as Md Wazed Islam Shanto, 20, and his associate Md Russell, 29, Md Hriday, 29, Md Mursalin Ahmed, 18, Md Sabuj Mia 18 and Nantu, 52. -UNB