

PM’s call to public servants



She made the call on newly appointed public servants at the 73rd foundation training course at Bangladesh Public Administration Training Centre (BPATC) in Savar virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban on Monday.



We completely endorse our Prime Minister's statement. What she pointed in her statement, we believe, is driven by a strong sense of patriotism. Moreover, the people's long held expectation and unheard voice have been reiterated in her call to young government officials.



PM's call to the newly appointed government officials to devote themselves to people's welfare, and country's development is no doubt, a clear message to all about maintaining cent percent sincerity, honesty and transparency in their career.



Unquestionably, lack of responsibility and dedication among government officials have in different times given rise to turmoil in different public sectors in our country.



Although, the country has marked remarkable progress in economic and other fields since the present government assumed power, unfortunately, people - friendly public service still remains a far cry in today's Bangladesh. Due to lack of professionalism, commitment and devotion, fruits of development are not reaching door-steps of every citizen.



Rather, corruption in various forms in different government sectors often hits the media headlines. In the absence of accountability and professional commitment - as our PM pointed out - frequent news of organised corruption - all the way from grass root level to the top is eating up hard-earned success stories of the government.



As the Prime Minster has stressed on public servants' intelligence and creativity for ensuring sustainable development, we believe, these are at the heart of a country's overall development. Because only a disciplined government modus operandi can establish a more organised pro - people service in a society.



Unfortunately, today, access to public service across the administrative spectrum remains a daunting challenge, even after digitalisation of many services. Elsewhere, we also see public works and projects floundered and repeatedly being delayed in completion, without any government authorities being held accountable.



The dilemma also seems to be in the highly politicised bureaucratic spectrum in which inept and political public officials often enjoy a degree of impunity.



Last but not the least, we urge the government to help build a strong, apolitical accountability mechanism that applies to all public officials and at all levels of the hierarchy, and can withstand pressure from corrupt influences. We expect that civil servants to be apolitical and enthusiastically respond to PM's call. While addressing a programme to distribute course certificates among newly appointed government officials, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina asked public servants to work for peoples' welfare.She made the call on newly appointed public servants at the 73rd foundation training course at Bangladesh Public Administration Training Centre (BPATC) in Savar virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban on Monday.We completely endorse our Prime Minister's statement. What she pointed in her statement, we believe, is driven by a strong sense of patriotism. Moreover, the people's long held expectation and unheard voice have been reiterated in her call to young government officials.PM's call to the newly appointed government officials to devote themselves to people's welfare, and country's development is no doubt, a clear message to all about maintaining cent percent sincerity, honesty and transparency in their career.Unquestionably, lack of responsibility and dedication among government officials have in different times given rise to turmoil in different public sectors in our country.Although, the country has marked remarkable progress in economic and other fields since the present government assumed power, unfortunately, people - friendly public service still remains a far cry in today's Bangladesh. Due to lack of professionalism, commitment and devotion, fruits of development are not reaching door-steps of every citizen.Rather, corruption in various forms in different government sectors often hits the media headlines. In the absence of accountability and professional commitment - as our PM pointed out - frequent news of organised corruption - all the way from grass root level to the top is eating up hard-earned success stories of the government.As the Prime Minster has stressed on public servants' intelligence and creativity for ensuring sustainable development, we believe, these are at the heart of a country's overall development. Because only a disciplined government modus operandi can establish a more organised pro - people service in a society.Unfortunately, today, access to public service across the administrative spectrum remains a daunting challenge, even after digitalisation of many services. Elsewhere, we also see public works and projects floundered and repeatedly being delayed in completion, without any government authorities being held accountable.The dilemma also seems to be in the highly politicised bureaucratic spectrum in which inept and political public officials often enjoy a degree of impunity.Last but not the least, we urge the government to help build a strong, apolitical accountability mechanism that applies to all public officials and at all levels of the hierarchy, and can withstand pressure from corrupt influences. We expect that civil servants to be apolitical and enthusiastically respond to PM's call.