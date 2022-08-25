Ensure quality university education

Dear Sir

Public universities are being established everywhere in Bangladesh. Recently, the approval of two more public universities came in the media. Is there any need for public universities everywhere in the country? I think the quality of university education should be improved without increasing the number of universities. No university in Bangladesh is in a favourable position in the world ranking. Students are getting less opportunities to study in foreign universities. But the universities of neighbouring countries have international standard studies. They are ahead in the ranking.



We need to improve the quality of our teachers and students. Quality education should be ensured. Importance should be given to build up modern laboratory remaining international standard and student should be research oriented. A large collection of foreign books and well-furnished classroom should be established. Attention should be paid to infrastructure development. In universities where there is a shortage of residential halls, halls should be built up. That is, a student-friendly and environment-friendly surrounding should be createdThe only demand now is to ensure the quality of education and quality of teaching in universities.



Sifat Rabbani

Student, Department of Political Science Jagannath University, Dhaka