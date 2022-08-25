

Who stabs whom and who gets wounded?



This is a battle, running for the last 33 long years, not in between the Indian-born British writer, 75, and his attacker 24-year-old Hadi Matar, rather of two brawled essences, which leads Mother Earth into a mess. The term 'Islamophobia' has been growing up and taking a brutal shape inherently. Thus, innocence suffers.



Locked in an endless scuffle, 'freedom of expression' and 'communal sentiment' creates much more confliction than the international turmoil unprecedented in its scale when Rushdie published his most controversial novel.



After publishing The Satanic Verses in 1988, a venomous dissatisfaction was raised among a number of Muslims all over the world, though this book was critically acclaimed by intellectuals.



Despite its appreciation, protests were made, because some Muslims found blasphemies in it, which results the book getting banned in many countries. But the ban did not satisfy Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the then supreme leader of Iran, who later in 1989, pronounced a fatwa, or religious edict, calling upon Muslims to kill the novelist and anyone involved in the book's publication. Although Rushdie denied the charge of blasphemy saying that the book is all about 'migrants' experience', he was forced to go into hiding for nearly 10 years.



In the meantime, blood stained not a little. At least 45 people were killed in riots over the book. We do not know how many of those had read The Satanic Verses. Most of them were just like a herd of sheep blindly followed their leader's voice.



It is not so difficult to understand Ayatollah Khomeini's fatwa, in general, seems to be an arrow threw out of anger as the 'blasphemies' hit their sentiment. He died soon, and after his death, the fatwa got deemed. As the Iranian Government dejected the fatwa in 1998, Rushdie started living openly. Some Iranian extremists did not stop though; they have funded a bounty worth millions of dollars for Rushdie's murder.



Then a young man, named Hadi Matar, ran onto the stage at the Chautauqua Institution on August 12 last and attacked him. The most doubtful thing is no Islamic organizations confessed to their involvement in it yet. But we know that Islamic militancy does not work that way.



So who is behind the attack? Iranian fatwa, Islamic militants, or the common Muslims who did not even know Rushdie? That is a puzzle to solve. What we know, so far, that Hadi Matar, who was born to Lebanese parents in California and currently lives in Fairview, New Jersey, is the attacker and his social media accounts are sympathetic to Shia extremism. There is no definitive links to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps found, neither the motive for the attack is clear.



Although Iran's state's media still referred to Rushdie as an 'apostate' in its official coverage of the attack, there is a question appears if Iran is now really in a condition to afford the attack politically. If Hadi Matar is no one but a radicalised individual who developed some obsession with Rushdie and launched this vicious attack, then what to do with the entire Muslim community? Keep hating them? Spreading Islamophobia over the western sky? Or what if there is a little possibility of long standing international nuclear politics behind this attack? We do not know. The FBI and other investigative agencies in the US are also yet to make a statement on it. But we know who gets really wounded by the knife of Hadi Matar? The innocents.



This is the irony. A group of Muslims shouted with triumph one way, whereas the others get bashed by the liberals and western media for being Muslims. Are the jihadis seeing this as sacrifice? They always do. And west's generalisation in this regard reminds of the afterwards of 9/11 tragedy, where the common Muslims suffered and harassed on western soil in many ways. The hatred against them continues and innocence remains ruined. Who is liable for this?



Some terrorists have been making the entire community as Guinea pig, where the west is being so judgemental by staking the innocents labelling them as barbarous. Is this freedom of thoughts? Besides its inevitable importance, freedom of expression has a great responsibility as well. We have no rights to trouble the innocents, whether it is an art or people with Muslim names and identities.

The writer is with

the Daily Observer









Salman Rushdie, a master story-teller and one of the most finest living authors, was stabbed at the Chautauqua Institution in western New York recently just before delivering a lecture on artistic freedom. The western media as well as free thinkers across the world personify the incident as 'an assault on freedom of expression'. Meanwhile, many Muslims are celebrating this as a real triumph as they believed that Rushdie stabbed them first with a creation of 'blasphemies' in his 1988 book, The Satanic Verses.This is a battle, running for the last 33 long years, not in between the Indian-born British writer, 75, and his attacker 24-year-old Hadi Matar, rather of two brawled essences, which leads Mother Earth into a mess. The term 'Islamophobia' has been growing up and taking a brutal shape inherently. Thus, innocence suffers.Locked in an endless scuffle, 'freedom of expression' and 'communal sentiment' creates much more confliction than the international turmoil unprecedented in its scale when Rushdie published his most controversial novel.After publishing The Satanic Verses in 1988, a venomous dissatisfaction was raised among a number of Muslims all over the world, though this book was critically acclaimed by intellectuals.Despite its appreciation, protests were made, because some Muslims found blasphemies in it, which results the book getting banned in many countries. But the ban did not satisfy Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the then supreme leader of Iran, who later in 1989, pronounced a fatwa, or religious edict, calling upon Muslims to kill the novelist and anyone involved in the book's publication. Although Rushdie denied the charge of blasphemy saying that the book is all about 'migrants' experience', he was forced to go into hiding for nearly 10 years.In the meantime, blood stained not a little. At least 45 people were killed in riots over the book. We do not know how many of those had read The Satanic Verses. Most of them were just like a herd of sheep blindly followed their leader's voice.It is not so difficult to understand Ayatollah Khomeini's fatwa, in general, seems to be an arrow threw out of anger as the 'blasphemies' hit their sentiment. He died soon, and after his death, the fatwa got deemed. As the Iranian Government dejected the fatwa in 1998, Rushdie started living openly. Some Iranian extremists did not stop though; they have funded a bounty worth millions of dollars for Rushdie's murder.Then a young man, named Hadi Matar, ran onto the stage at the Chautauqua Institution on August 12 last and attacked him. The most doubtful thing is no Islamic organizations confessed to their involvement in it yet. But we know that Islamic militancy does not work that way.So who is behind the attack? Iranian fatwa, Islamic militants, or the common Muslims who did not even know Rushdie? That is a puzzle to solve. What we know, so far, that Hadi Matar, who was born to Lebanese parents in California and currently lives in Fairview, New Jersey, is the attacker and his social media accounts are sympathetic to Shia extremism. There is no definitive links to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps found, neither the motive for the attack is clear.Although Iran's state's media still referred to Rushdie as an 'apostate' in its official coverage of the attack, there is a question appears if Iran is now really in a condition to afford the attack politically. If Hadi Matar is no one but a radicalised individual who developed some obsession with Rushdie and launched this vicious attack, then what to do with the entire Muslim community? Keep hating them? Spreading Islamophobia over the western sky? Or what if there is a little possibility of long standing international nuclear politics behind this attack? We do not know. The FBI and other investigative agencies in the US are also yet to make a statement on it. But we know who gets really wounded by the knife of Hadi Matar? The innocents.This is the irony. A group of Muslims shouted with triumph one way, whereas the others get bashed by the liberals and western media for being Muslims. Are the jihadis seeing this as sacrifice? They always do. And west's generalisation in this regard reminds of the afterwards of 9/11 tragedy, where the common Muslims suffered and harassed on western soil in many ways. The hatred against them continues and innocence remains ruined. Who is liable for this?Some terrorists have been making the entire community as Guinea pig, where the west is being so judgemental by staking the innocents labelling them as barbarous. Is this freedom of thoughts? Besides its inevitable importance, freedom of expression has a great responsibility as well. We have no rights to trouble the innocents, whether it is an art or people with Muslim names and identities.The writer is withthe Daily Observer