

Learning to live with vertigo!



Not many people suffer from vertigo. I do.



Take my case for example and see for yourself if these intimations are at all effective in preventing a catastrophe.



While climbing down from the upper deck of a Sohag double-decker bus during a journey break at Cumilla, I suddenly realised both my shoe heels were missing but couldn't act to prevent collapsing in slow motion on my back hitting my spine on the raised platform of the driver's seat, much to the bewilderment of the passengers on the lower deck.



The sudden collapse due to momentary celebral-palsy caused severe back pain and immobilised me for a few days. I still carry a sore posterior and it looks the pain has come to stay.



This was not the first public show of my infirmity. On two more occasions I collapsed on the shoulders of my companions while walking in the busy streets in the capital.



As on both occasions my rescuers were well-meaning men who prevented me from falling to the ground and sustaining bodily injuries, no one suspected I feigned a sudden indisposition.



Just imagine the embarrassment of a person in his early 70s collapsing in the midst of strangers especially women on a busy road ? God forbid !



After the first bout of vertigo back in January this year, I took certain, what I call, 'life-saving' measures:

Sold my two-wheeler 20-year old companion, a Vespa scooter in good running condition, at a throwaway price.



Bought as many as three walking sticks- cane, wooden and metal ones. I am yet to collapse with one of those sticks in hand.



I made it a point to walk at a distance from a crowd especially women.(Almost an impossible proposition in this crowded city).



I remain alert 24/7 for the tell-tale signs of an impending attack, although the signal of 'missing shoe heels' didn't give me time or the strength to move my arm to grab the dashboard of the bus and prevent my fall at Cumilla.



Learning to live with vertigo!



The upsides of this malady are numerous. You rarely venture out of doors and thus avoid the nagging traffic jam in the city.You stop exerting yourself on any physical activities, thus saving your vital energy for more celebral mischiefs.



Much to your surprise, people treat you as if your days are numbered and prioritise your priorities. With a cane in hand you may as well be allowed to jump long queues in banks or behind OMS trucks of the TCB and enjoy a host of other such privileges.



The downside of it is that it might cause fatal head injury and even death.



Surprisingly, these bouts of vertigo are fleeting in nature. It paralyses the victims momentarily, does the damage before living the victims dazed and in pain, often giggling at the queerness of the bout, timing and place of occurance.



If the readers are interested to know how to treat this malady, one is free to Google it. As for myself, I have decided to live with it.

The writer is joint news editor

of the Daily Observer











It's a general perception that vertigo, a debilitating physical condition, occurs without a warning. But I think it issues notice prior to the attack, albeit too short to prevent the victim from falling and sustaining grevious head injuries.Not many people suffer from vertigo. I do.Take my case for example and see for yourself if these intimations are at all effective in preventing a catastrophe.While climbing down from the upper deck of a Sohag double-decker bus during a journey break at Cumilla, I suddenly realised both my shoe heels were missing but couldn't act to prevent collapsing in slow motion on my back hitting my spine on the raised platform of the driver's seat, much to the bewilderment of the passengers on the lower deck.The sudden collapse due to momentary celebral-palsy caused severe back pain and immobilised me for a few days. I still carry a sore posterior and it looks the pain has come to stay.This was not the first public show of my infirmity. On two more occasions I collapsed on the shoulders of my companions while walking in the busy streets in the capital.As on both occasions my rescuers were well-meaning men who prevented me from falling to the ground and sustaining bodily injuries, no one suspected I feigned a sudden indisposition.Just imagine the embarrassment of a person in his early 70s collapsing in the midst of strangers especially women on a busy road ? God forbid !After the first bout of vertigo back in January this year, I took certain, what I call, 'life-saving' measures:Sold my two-wheeler 20-year old companion, a Vespa scooter in good running condition, at a throwaway price.Bought as many as three walking sticks- cane, wooden and metal ones. I am yet to collapse with one of those sticks in hand.I made it a point to walk at a distance from a crowd especially women.(Almost an impossible proposition in this crowded city).I remain alert 24/7 for the tell-tale signs of an impending attack, although the signal of 'missing shoe heels' didn't give me time or the strength to move my arm to grab the dashboard of the bus and prevent my fall at Cumilla.I am still doubtful if any of these meaures would prevent, what I dread most, a bang on the head resulting in concussion.The upsides of this malady are numerous. You rarely venture out of doors and thus avoid the nagging traffic jam in the city.You stop exerting yourself on any physical activities, thus saving your vital energy for more celebral mischiefs.Much to your surprise, people treat you as if your days are numbered and prioritise your priorities. With a cane in hand you may as well be allowed to jump long queues in banks or behind OMS trucks of the TCB and enjoy a host of other such privileges.The downside of it is that it might cause fatal head injury and even death.Surprisingly, these bouts of vertigo are fleeting in nature. It paralyses the victims momentarily, does the damage before living the victims dazed and in pain, often giggling at the queerness of the bout, timing and place of occurance.If the readers are interested to know how to treat this malady, one is free to Google it. As for myself, I have decided to live with it.The writer is joint news editorof the Daily Observer