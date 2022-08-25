

Graduation challenges for Bangladesh and MC12



Amidst a number of global changes and challenges, 164 WTO member countries have been able to come to a consensus. Bangladesh participated with a different status of 'graduating LDC' to understand its extra responsibilities and challenges to be followed as a developing country after four years.



A number of global issues such as; food and fuel price hike, recession-type situation, collapse of Doha Development Agreement(DDA)adopted in the 4th Ministerial in November 2001 and Russia-Ukraine war attracted a number of uncertainties.



Emergence of mega regional blocks such as; Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership(RCEP)- the world's largest trading block where 15 Asia Pacific countries are members accounting one third of the worlds GDP, Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership(CPTPP)- an agreement between Canada and ten other Asia-Pacific countries brought an understanding about the effectiveness of WTO which was about to halt.



Along with an outcome document circulated as WT/MIN(22)/24 WT/L/1135 on June 22, 2022, part II of the Ministerial adopted at the 12th session included 9 separate decisions which are on work programme for small economies(to continue); TRIPS non-violation and situation complaints(article 64.2 given a moratorium in case anybody follow the full procedures but there is a dispute), sanitary and phytosanitary declaration for the 12 ministerial conference responding to modern SPS challenges( a work plan will be prepared), declaration on the emergency response to food insecurity, world food programme food purchases exemption from export prohibitions or restriction, TRIPS agreement, WTO response to the COVID 19 pandemic and preparedness for future pandemics, work programme on electronic commerce and agreement on fisheries subsidies.



The outcome document (para-2) mentioned about special and differential treatment for developing countries and LDCs, a decision was taken to continue work and report to general council (GC) before MC13. A special study can be initiated immediately to understand in which way the country can benefit to continue trade to ensure employment, sustainable development as per the needs of the level of economic development.



Outcome document (para-3) was on WTO reform. Countries requested to deal with these reforms at the General Council (GC) and Bangladesh also consider this issue to deal within the purview of GC and should not other way round.



The para -5 of the outcome acknowledges that difficult situation of graduating LDCs after the erosion of ISMs, and it recognized the role of certain WTO measures can facilitate smooth and sustainable transition for these members after graduating from LDC category. So far, in the WTO there was no category as 'graduating LDCs', included for the first time and there is an agreement that graduating LDCs will face challenge including loss of trade-related international support measures(ISMs), as they leave the LDC category. This has created a baseline, Bangladesh need to work on these areas.



LDCs tried to get an extension of all exemptions for another 12 years(after graduation), reduced later to six( for smooth transition) and three years( phase out period) has not been reflected in the outcome document even not been referred to the next Ministerial. The country needs to prepare for a strong submission before MC13 in December 2023. It is a huge work, alone for the country it is not possible, both economic and political diplomacy will be required. A tripartite collaboration of academia-bureaucrats - private sector would need to work.



Para 8 of the outcome document recalls operationalisation of services waiver agreed in the tenth Ministerial in Nairobi. There are about 54 countries which have been given waiver for LDCs, however LDCs could not avail these benefits. Services data is difficult, even within the country there are a lot to do in this direction before preparing to enjoy waiver.



Environment and climate change issues (para 14) put emphasis on 2030 agenda. In this respect WTO members agreed to extend supports to developing countries and LDCs through technological innovations. Concerned committee will work for relationship between trade measures and environmental measures. This is another area for continuous follow up by the concerned Ministries, Geneva mission and private sector.



Some countries suddenly restrict exporting food. This creates problems for the net food importing countries. This has not been made binding document, however it underscored the need for agri-food trade to flow, and reaffirmed the importance of not imposing export prohibitions or restrictions in a manner consistent with relevant WTO provision.



The 'language game' in the WTO is well reputed, the sentences have made the issue clear that trade will be the primary issue, however, export prohibition and restriction will be taken into consideration. First priority of ours is to ensure domestic food security and increase agri export gradually in which Bangladesh has potentials.



COVID 19 pandemic and preparedness and future pandemics (part-II) patent waiver for producing vaccine through compulsory licensing bypassing patent under certain articles of TRIPS has been agreed. Bangladesh needs to go through the new patent law to avail of these provisions. Work programme on electronic commerce extended moratorium of not imposing custom duties on electronic transmission until MC13, however, moratorium will automatically expire on the date unless GC takes a decision to extend.



Agreement on Fisheries subsidy is a concern as Bangladesh is the 4th largest country in fish sector, marine fish catch is about 0.7% in the world; about four million people are engaged in the sector. Blue economy is a growing sector.



Bangladesh in a transition would need to set priorities carefully, graduation challenges to meet through WTO needs different types of engagements. WTO issues require continuous follow-up and focal points of all concerned ministries would need to be designated to work closely to turn around challenges into benefits.

The writer is chief executive officer, Business Initiative Leading

Development (BUILD)











