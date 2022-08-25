Video
Home Countryside

Three found dead in three districts

Published : Thursday, 25 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
Our Correspondents

Three people have been found dead in separate incidents in three districts- Barishal, Kurigram and Pirojpur, in three days.
BARISHAL: Police recovered the body of an elderly woman from a fish enclosure in Bakerganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Firoza Begum, 68, daughter of Hossain Khalifa, a resident of Dakshin Sadis Village under Kalkathi Union in the upazila.
Police sources said locals spotted the body of Firoza Begum lying in a fish enclosure in the village in the afternoon and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bakerganj Police Station (PS) Md Alauddin Milon confirmed the incident.
BHURUNGAMARI, KURIGRAM: Police recovered the body of a beggar from a pond in Bhurungamari Upazila of the district on Monday morning.
The deceased was identified as Hossain Ali, 80, son of late Syed Ali Mistri, a resident of Askarnagar Shingriarpar Village in Nageshwari Upazila of the district.
Police and the deceased's family sources said Hossain Ali went out of the house on Sunday morning for begging, but did not return.
He had been missing since then.
Later on, locals spotted his body floating in a pond in Khamar Andharijhar area of Bhurungamari Upazila on Monday morning and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy.
Police assumed that Hossain Ali might have slipped into the pond on Sunday night and drowned.
Bhurungamari PS OC Alamgir Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.
PIROJPUR: Police recovered the body of an employee of West Zone Power Distribution Company Limited (WZPDCL) from his rented house in Rajarhat area of Sadar Upazila in the district on Sunday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Mamun Hossain Molla, 45, son of late Shahjahan Molla of Amanganj area in Sadar Upazila of Barishal District. He worked as a lineman in WZPDCL and lived in a rented house in Rajarhat area of Pirojpur.
Pirojpur WZPDCL Executive Engineer Mrinal Kanti Boral said Mamun returned home from office on Saturday night.
Later on, Sujon Saha, Mamun's house owner, and Animesh came to the WZPDCL office and said Mamun was locked himself inside the house.
The matter was later informed to police.
Being informed, police recovered the body of Mamun lying on the bed in a room of the house on Sunday afternoon and sent it to Pirojpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Pirojpur Sadar PS OC AZ Md Masuduzzaman confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind his death would be known after getting the autopsy report.



