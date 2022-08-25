

A nutrition fair and cooking competition was held on the ground of Dwin Mohammad Government Primary School under Gidari Union in Gaibandha Sadar Upazila on Tuesday. A concluding ceremony was also held in the afternoon with local UP Chairman Hrun-or Rashid Edu Mia in the chair. Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Md Nazmus Shakib addressed the function as the chief guest. Upazila Family Planning Officer Mahbuba Khatun and Sadar Police Station OC Masudur Rahman, Medical Officer Dr Md Manzurul Hasan Shourav and Head Teacher of the school Ayena Shahid also spoke at the programme. photo: observer