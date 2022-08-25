Road mishaps claim 13 lives in six dists

A total of 13 people including a father and his son have been killed and several others injured in separate road accidents in six districts- Bhola, Sherpur, Khagrachhari, Chattogram, Barishal, and Netrakona, in two days.

BHOLA: Two people including a minor child were killed and five others injured in separate road accidents in Sadar Upazila of the district in two days.

A member of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) was killed and five others were injured in a road accident in the upazila on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Ismail Tipu, a resident of Musakandi Village in the upazila. He was a lance naik of BGB-27 posted in Khagrachhari.

Police and local sources said Ismail Tipu was returning his village home from his workplace at night riding by a auto-rickshaw.

On his way, a truck coming from the opposite direction hit the CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Elishar Hat area at around 8 pm, leaving Ismail dead on the spot and five other passengers of the auto-rickshaw injured.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

The injured were rescued and taken to Bhola Sadar Hospital for treatment.

However, the law enforcers seized the truck and detained its helper, but the driver managed to escape the scene.

A case has been filed with Bhola Sadar Police Station (PS) in this regard.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bhola Sadar PS Enayet Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this connection.

On the other hand, a minor boy was killed in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Arif, 6, son of Md Based, a resident of Madhya Ratanpur Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Arif was going to the house at around 3pm riding by an auto-rickshaw along with his parents. At one stage, he fell on the road from the auto-rickshaw in Rupasi Cinema Hall area. At that time, an ambulance hit him, leaving him critically injured.

Locals rescued him and took to a local hospital, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.

Bhola Sadar Model PS OC Enayet Hossain confirmed the matter.

SHERPUR: A man and his son were killed after being crushed by a truck in Nakla Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased were identified as Hanif Uddin, 40, and his son Piyas, 10.

Police and local sources said a truck crushed Hanif and Piyas from behind on the Mymensingh-Sherpur highway in front of Nakla Sub-Registrar's office at around 7:30 am, leaving Hanif dead on the spot and Piyas critically injured.

Locals rescued Piyas and rushed to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital (MMCH).

Later on, Piyas succumbed to his injuries at the MMCH while undergoing treatment there.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and handed over those to the deceased's family members.

However, the law enforcers are trying to arrest the truck driver.

Nakla Police PS OC Mushfiqur Rahim confirmed the incident.

KHAGRACHHARI: Two people were killed and eight others injured after a truck overturned in Guimara Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Mohammad Raju, and Mohammad Iliyas.

Guimara PS OC Rashid Ahmed said a wood-laden truck overturned after losing its control over the steering in Toikarma area at about 7pm, which left two workers dead on the spot and eight others injured.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Locals rescued the injured and took them to Manikchari Upazila Health Complex.

CHATTOGRAM: Two people were killed and two others injured after a truck rammed a private car in Pahartali area in the city on Monday evening.

The deceased were identified as Mohammad Nasir, 40, and Kamal Uddin, 41, hailed from Sitakunda Upazila of Chattogram District.

Pahartali PS OC Mustafizur Rahman said a truck hit a private car coming from the opposite direction on the Sagarika Port link road in Pahartali area in the morning, leaving four people of the car critically injured.

One of the injured died at Chattogram Medical College Hospital and another on the way to Imperial Hospital. Other injured are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital, the OC added.

BARISHAL: Three people were killed and several others injured after a bus hit a trolley in Bakerganj Upazila of the district on Monday.

The deceased were identified as trolley driver Zohirul Talukdar, 25, ad his helpers Rakib, 23, and Bayezid, 25.

Bakerganj Fire Service and Civil Defence Station leader Abul Kashem said a Barishal-bound passenger-laden bus hit a trolley on the Barishal-Kuakata highway in Bakharkati Katerpol area at about 10:30am after losing its control over the steering.

At that time, the bus fell into a roadside ditch and left the trolley overturned on the road.

The accident left the trolley driver dead on the spot and several others injured.

Locals rescued the injured and took them to different hospitals.

Later on, Rakib and Bayezid succumbed to their injuries at Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College and Hospital while undergoing treatment.

Several bus passengers were also injured in the accident. They are undergoing treatment at local hospitals.

Meanwhile, police detained the bus driver and seized the vehicles in this regard.

Bakerganj PS OC Alaudding Milon confirmed the incident.

NETRAKONA: Two persons have been killed in a road accident in Purbadhala Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Police and local sources said two persons were going to Mymensingh in the afternoon riding by a motorcycle. At that time, a sand-laden truck hit their motorcycle, leaving the duo dead on spot.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies from the scene.

Purbadhala PS OC Saiful Islam confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.

















