Three drown in Chattogram, Naogaon

Two minor girls and a teenage boy drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Chattogram and Naogaon, on Tuesday.

CHATTOGRAM: Two minor children drowned in a pond in Boalkhali Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.

The deceased were identified as Priya Sarder, 7, daughter of Ledu Sarder, and Mrittika Sarder, 6, daughter of Ranjan Sarder, residents of Kanungopara area in the upazila.

It was learnt that Priya and Mrittika went missing in a pond next to their house in the area while they were taking bath in it at around 2 pm.

Later on, locals spotted them floating on water and informed their relatives.

Knowing the matter, the family members rescued them and rushed to Boalkhali Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the minor girls dead.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Boalkhali Police Station (PS) Abdur Razzak confirmed the incident.

MOHADEVPUR, NAOGAON: A schoolboy drowned in the Atrai River in Mohadevpur Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Apon Kumar Mandal, 14, son of Polash Chandra Mandal, a resident of Shibganj Sultanpur Pashchimpara Village under Uttargram Union in the upazila. He was an eighth grader at Shibganj High School in the area.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Apon Kumar along with his friends was bathing in the Atrai River in Shibganj Ghat area at around 9:30am after playing football.

At one stage of bathing, he went missing in the river. On information, a team of Mohadevpur Fire Service Station rushed in and recovered the body of Apon from the river after an hour of frantic effort.

Mohadevpur PS OC Azam Uddin Mahmud confirmed the incident, adding that the body was handed over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as no complaint is received from them.















