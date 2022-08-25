Three ‘commit suicide’ in three districts

Three people including a schoolgirl have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in three districts- Jashore, Chattogram and Pabna, in three days.

JASHORE: A teenage girl has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Jhikargachha Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Mariya Khatun, 14, daughter of Abdul Hannan, a resident of Kashipur Village in the upazila. She was a ninth grader at Kashipur Secondary School in the upazila.

The deceased's relatives said they spotted Mariya hanging from a ceiling fan in her room at around 11am. Later on, they rescued her and rushed to a local hospital, where the on-duty declared her dead.

The deceased's father Abdul Hannan said that Mehedi Hassan, son of Ruhul Quddus of the same village, developed an affair with Mariya.

Based on this relationship, Mehedi took embarrassing pictures and videos of Maria and blackmailed her to get financial benefitted. Maria committed suicide following the matter, Abdul Hannan alleged.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Jhikargachha Police Station (PS) Suman Bhakta confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.

CHATTOGRAM: A 50-year-old Bangladeshi-origin businessman live-streamed his suicide on Facebook in Dubai on Monday, blaming his business partner for forcing him to take the extreme step.

The deceased was identified as Khairul Bashar, son of Badiul Alam from Fatikchhari Upazila in Chattogram, said his brother-in-law, Mohammad Saifuddin, chairman of Bakhtpur Union Parishad (UP).

Khairul went live on Facebook at around 7pm on Monday and hanged himself, a shocking act that soon became viral, said his brother-in-law.

Khairul lived in a rented accommodation in Lucky Round area of Dubai. He co-owned a mobile phone outlet in Dubai with another Bangladeshi-origin businessman Rafiq, hails from Suabil Village of Fatikchhari Upazila.

In the video, Khairul blamed Rafiq for his death saying that he had occupied the shop and even took his (Khairul's) car keys. Khairul also alleged that he was beaten up by Rafiq. "I am committing suicide because of being cheated by my business partner," he said.

Shoaib Shikder, panel chairman of Dharmapur UP, said that Khairul, in a recent Facebook post about his business, had requested that he should be buried in the UAE, in a clear hint that he was contemplating suicide.

"We have asked the Fatikchhari and Dharmapur Expatriate Council leaders to take legal action in this regard," the panel chairman added.

SANTHIA, PABNA: A young man has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Santhia Upazila of the district on Sunday night out of huff with his expatriate mother.

Deceased Shuvo Meer, 21, was the son of Selim Meer, a resident of Huikhali Purbapara Village under Kashinathpur Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Shuvo's mother Hosne Ara lives in Saudi Arabia for work purpose.

However, Hosne Ara came to visit her village home on vacation recently.

Shuvo demanded to her mother to bring him a mobile phone from Saudi Arabia.

Following this, Shuvo hanged himself from the ceiling of his room in the house at around 10pm on Sunday out of huff with his mother.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Pabna General Hospital morgue for an autopsy on Monday morning.

Santhia PS OC (Investigation) Kamal Kumar Debnath confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.











