Thrust on upgrading cultivation process to increase production

JAMALPUR, Aug 24: Speakers at a workshop on Monday laid emphasis on upgrading cultivation process of different crops to enhance productions.

Farmers should bring fallow land under cropping, they added.

Speakers further said, farmers can cultivate various crops three-four times in the whole year in a land piece without keeping it fallow.

The workshop was organized by Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE). It was arranged at District Shilpakala Academy auditorium in the town under the project 'Increasing intensity of crops in greater Mymenshingh region".

They also said, various agriculture technologies are being disseminated at the field level in order to increase crop production.

Farmers should sow right variety and short duration variety crops for boosting the production. They also should choose some crop patterns for cultivation round the year.

To ensure food security in the country, farmers should make optimum use of the technology.

Additional Director of DAE-Greater Mymenshingh-Region Md Ashraf Uddin was present at the workshop as the chief guest with Deputy Director (DD) Zakia Sultana in the chair.

Among others, Chief Scientific Officer of Regional Agriculture Research Station Dr. Manjurul Kadir, Project Director Mohammad Ziaur Rahman, Deputy Project Director Md Mostafa Kamal, and Additional DD of the DAE Pikon Kumar Saha spoke at the workshop.

A total of 160 people including farmers and sub-assistant agriculture officers took part in the workshop.











