Thursday, 25 August, 2022, 4:06 AM
Home Countryside

Three nabbed with drugs in Sirajganj, Joypurhat

Published : Thursday, 25 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90
Our Correspondents

Three people have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in two districts- Sirajganj and Joypurhat, in three days.
SIRAJGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a drug peddler along with 900 grams of heroin from Ullapara Upazila in the district on Tuesday afternoon.
The arrested is Rafiqul Islam, 43, hails from Nachole Upazila of Chapainawabganj District.
Acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Ramarchar area in the afternoon and arrested Rafiqul along with the heroin, said RAB-12 Media Officer Mostafizur Rahman.
A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against the arrested person with Salanga Police Station (PS) in this regard, the RAB official added.
JOYPURHAT: RAB members arrested two drug peddlers along with buprenorphine injection from Sadar Upazila in the district on Sunday night.
The arrested are Selim Sardar, 30, and Tanvir Sardar, 32, hail from Raninagar Upazila of Naogaon District.
Acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in a Dhaka-bound bus setting up a check-post in front of Joypurhat District RAB Camp at around 11pm and arrested the duo, said Camp Company Commander Major Mostafa Zaman.
He claimed that a total of 165 buprenorphine injections, two mobile phone sets, two SIM cards and Tk 2,560 in cash were seized from their possession.
A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Joypurhat Sadar PS in this regard, the RAB official added.


« PreviousNext »

