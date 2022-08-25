

SBAC Bank inks deal with Bangladesh Bank

MoslehUddin Ahmed, Managing Director and CEO of SBAC Bank, and Md. Jaker Hossain, Director of SME and Special Programmes Department (SMESPD) signed the agreement on Wednesday, 24 August 2022 at Bangladesh Bank at JhangirAlam Conference Hall in Dhaka.

South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce (SBAC) Bank Limited signed an agreement with Bangladesh Bank to provide refinancing facilities to cottage, micro, small and medium enterprises (CMSMEs) under term loan to help small businesses recover from the impact of the pandemic, says a press release.