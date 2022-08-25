BANKING EVENTS

As a part of the various programs of Exim Bank on the National Mourning Day, Chairman of Exim Bank Md. Nazrul Islam Mazumder inaugurating tree plantation programme at the bank's newly constructed head office premises recently. Managing Director and CEO of Exim Bank Dr. Mohammed Haider Ali Miah, Additional Managing Directors Mohammad Feroz Hossain, Md. Humayun Kabir, Shah Md. Abdul Bari and other senior officials attend the event.Uttara Bank Chairman Azharul Islam along with Director Badrunnesa Sharmin Islam and Managing Director and CEO Mohammed Rabiul Hossain participated in a photo session after handing over the rewards to top performers of business targets in 2021 in a conference on 'Business Development and Prevention of Money Laundering- 2022' held at a hotel in Dhaka recently. Deputy Managing Directors Maksudul Hasan, Md. Abul Hashem, Md. Ashraf-uz-Zaman and senior executives also attend the photo session.