Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 25 August, 2022, 4:06 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Mercantile Bank extends Nikunja Branch office

Published : Thursday, 25 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Business Desk

The "Nikunja Branch" of Mercantile Bank Ltd has extended its office space to ensure convenient customer services on Wednesday. Bank's Chairman Morshed Alam MP inaugurated the newly designed and expanded branch joining virtually in a Dua Mahfil arranged on the occasion of the Nikunja branch extension, says a press release.
Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, MD and CEO of of the bank presided over the programme. Md. Abdul Hannan, Vice Chairman; Md. Anwarul Haq, Chairman, Executive Committee; M. Amanullah, Chairman, Risk Management Committee and M. A. Khan Belal, Chairman, Mercantile Bank Securities Ltd spoke as special guests on the occasion.  
Among others Richard D Rozario, President, DBA and MD of Global Securities Ltd., Mahbub E Elahi MD of Subvalley Securities Ltd. and Saifur Rahman Majumder, COO of Dhaka Stock Exchange Ltd., also spoke on the occasion.
Executives of the bank, guests; valued customers along with senior executives of the bank were connected virtually on the ceremony.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SBAC Bank inks deal with Bangladesh Bank
BANKING EVENTS
Mercantile Bank extends Nikunja Branch office
Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk 227cr redress
DSE Managing Director Tarique Bhuyian resigns
Petrol pump owners issue Aug 31 strike threat over unmet demands
Petrobangla mulls leasing two more gas fields to Chevron
Uninterrupted power supply to be ensured for Aman irrigation


Latest News
Chinese province plans ban on sale of gasoline cars
EU to discuss training mission for Ukrainian forces next week
Bijoynagar's fire brought under control after two hours
LDA calls half-day hartal on Thursday
Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) gets a bus from UEFA as gift
SSC examinee killed in Narail road crash
Two arrested sisters asked to deposit Tk 10cr to People's Leasing
UN fails to take effective steps for Rohingya repatriation: Speakers
Girl invited by 'friend' to visit Sylhet, raped by 7
Mahbub Talukder's burial after arrival of his children from abroad
Most Read News
Ukraine girds for Independence Day attacks on war's 6-month mark
Europe prepares for a winter without Russian gas
Rajapaksa may return home by early September
Embezzling Tk 64cr: Two sisters arrested while leaving country secretly
SP Babul Akhter hires killers for Tk 3 lakh to kill wife Mitu: PBI
Two arrested sisters asked to deposit Tk 10cr to People's Leasing
Former EC Mahbub Talukdar passes away
Mahbub Talukder's burial after arrival of his children from abroad
Syndicate controls Saudi visa, hampers manpower export
Offices, banks start following new work hours
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft