Mercantile Bank extends Nikunja Branch office

The "Nikunja Branch" of Mercantile Bank Ltd has extended its office space to ensure convenient customer services on Wednesday. Bank's Chairman Morshed Alam MP inaugurated the newly designed and expanded branch joining virtually in a Dua Mahfil arranged on the occasion of the Nikunja branch extension, says a press release.

Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, MD and CEO of of the bank presided over the programme. Md. Abdul Hannan, Vice Chairman; Md. Anwarul Haq, Chairman, Executive Committee; M. Amanullah, Chairman, Risk Management Committee and M. A. Khan Belal, Chairman, Mercantile Bank Securities Ltd spoke as special guests on the occasion.

Among others Richard D Rozario, President, DBA and MD of Global Securities Ltd., Mahbub E Elahi MD of Subvalley Securities Ltd. and Saifur Rahman Majumder, COO of Dhaka Stock Exchange Ltd., also spoke on the occasion.

Executives of the bank, guests; valued customers along with senior executives of the bank were connected virtually on the ceremony.





