Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 25 August, 2022, 4:06 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk 227cr redress

Published : Thursday, 25 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Staff Correspondent

Mahtab Uddin Ahmed, former chief executive officer of Robi Axiata Ltd, has filed a lawsuit for compensation of Tk227 crore against the second largest telecom operator of the country.
The claims include his unpaid job benefits of over Tk16 crore, while the rest was claimed due to the damages he suffered for the alleged undue retrospective termination long after his resignation was accepted a year ago, according to the court filings.
"My client, the first home-grown CEO of the telecommunication industry, was unfairly terminated by some vindictive board members and the then Axiata Group CEO on a retrospective basis. It was done to ruin his career, defer the payments of his job benefits," said Mahtab's lawyer Hasan Mohammed Shahnewaz Azim.
The case was filed with the Court of Dhaka's Joint District Judge on Monday, 22 August.
"We are yet to receive any formal communication either from the court or the person concerned in this regard. Hence, we are not in a position to comment on the issue," Robi Axiata said in a statement on Monday.
Mahtab, a celebrity  CEO, served Robi Axiata since 2010, initially as its chief financial officer, then as the chief operations officer and finally as the CEO over the period 2016-2021.
In August last year, he decided not to renew his job contract with the company after the tenure ended on 31 October, 2021, according to a Robi statement then.
The board accepted his resignation in three days, but on October 7 last year it launched an internal proceeding and on 22 May this year the company terminated Mahtab on a retrospective basis, according to court documents.
In the meantime, the company paid nearly Tk3.8 crore to Mahtab, out of over Tk20 crore it owed as his job benefits.
Citing the termination the company refused to pay him the remaining amount of over Tk16 crore, according to lawyer Shahnewaz Azim.
Being contacted, Mahtab said "The consequence was even worse for me as it damaged my reputation in industry."
"The ill-motive termination after so-called internal proceedings ruined my reputation in the job market, I was forced to lose my deserving job opportunities and the company should be held responsible for that," the plaintiff added.
He claimed Tk 110.7 crore, a ten times multiple of his last annual pay package in Robi Axiata, as opportunity loss, while Tk50 crore was demanded for reputational damage, and another Tk50 crore for mental agony he has been going through.
The company itself, Robi's parent Malaysia-based Axiata Group's former CEO Dato' Mohd. Izzadin Idris, Robi Chairman Thayaparan S Sangarapillai, Robi Directors Dr Hans Wijayasuriya,  Vivek Sood have been made the defendants in the case.
Secretary of the Post, Telecommunication and Information Technology Ministry, chairmen of the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Authority, and the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission have been made pro-forma defendants. 27 September is the next date for the case.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SBAC Bank inks deal with Bangladesh Bank
BANKING EVENTS
Mercantile Bank extends Nikunja Branch office
Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk 227cr redress
DSE Managing Director Tarique Bhuyian resigns
Petrol pump owners issue Aug 31 strike threat over unmet demands
Petrobangla mulls leasing two more gas fields to Chevron
Uninterrupted power supply to be ensured for Aman irrigation


Latest News
Chinese province plans ban on sale of gasoline cars
EU to discuss training mission for Ukrainian forces next week
Bijoynagar's fire brought under control after two hours
LDA calls half-day hartal on Thursday
Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) gets a bus from UEFA as gift
SSC examinee killed in Narail road crash
Two arrested sisters asked to deposit Tk 10cr to People's Leasing
UN fails to take effective steps for Rohingya repatriation: Speakers
Girl invited by 'friend' to visit Sylhet, raped by 7
Mahbub Talukder's burial after arrival of his children from abroad
Most Read News
Ukraine girds for Independence Day attacks on war's 6-month mark
Europe prepares for a winter without Russian gas
Rajapaksa may return home by early September
Embezzling Tk 64cr: Two sisters arrested while leaving country secretly
SP Babul Akhter hires killers for Tk 3 lakh to kill wife Mitu: PBI
Two arrested sisters asked to deposit Tk 10cr to People's Leasing
Former EC Mahbub Talukdar passes away
Mahbub Talukder's burial after arrival of his children from abroad
Syndicate controls Saudi visa, hampers manpower export
Offices, banks start following new work hours
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft