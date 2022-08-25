DSE Managing Director Tarique Bhuyian resigns

Tarique Amin Bhuiyan has resigned as managing director of Dhaka Stock Exchange only 13 months after taking charge of Bangladesh's premier bourse.

DSE Chairman Md Eunusur Rahman said he received Tarique's resignation letter on Tuesday.

"He [Tarique] said in the letter he could not work the way he wanted to. That's why he wants to resign by the end of October," said Eunusur.

Describing Tarique as a "good man", Eunusur said, "He won't face any problem in getting a new job as he has experience in IT."

Tarique obtained his MBA from Dhaka University's Institute of Business Administration. He later received his Master in Commerce in Information Systems and Technology from Macquarie University.

-bdnews24.com



















