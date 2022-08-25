Video
Thursday, 25 August, 2022
Petrol pump owners issue Aug 31 strike threat over unmet demands

Published : Thursday, 25 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21

Petrol pump owners have threatened to go on strike on Aug 31 in a bid to press home several demands, including a higher sales commission.
Petrol pumps across the country will enforce the strike from dawn to 11 am unless their demands are met by the government, the Petrol Pump Owners Association announced on Wednesday.
A commission rate on fuel oil prices had been determined at a meeting between government officials and the petrol pump owners, according to the association's chief Md Nazmul Haque. But, the decision is yet to be implemented.
In a meeting with energy ministry officials in 2011, it was also decided that no mobile court sessions or raids would be conducted at petrol pumps without the presence of the BPC, a consumer watchdog, the BSTI or any other government officials, he said. That, too, has not been implemented.
"If the government doesn't follow through on its promises within the next seven days, all petrol pump and tanker lorry owners in the country will take part in a symbolic strike from dawn to 11 am on Aug 31."    -bdnews24.com


