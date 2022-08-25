Petrobangla mulls leasing two more gas fields to Chevron

Petrobangla has opened talks on leasing out two more gas fields to US-based energy corporation Chevron in a bid to increase gas extraction in the country amid a global energy crisis.

A senior Petrobangla official, on condition of anonymity, said they were considering contracting Chevron for the Rashidpur Gas Field and the onshore Block 11.

"We have informed Chevron about Rashidpur and asked them to submit a complete bid. And, in the case of Block 11, we asked them to start making preparations."

Discovered in 1960, Rashidpur is one of the largest gas fields in Bangladesh. Onshore Block 11 is still under exploration.

Bangladesh Petroleum Exploration and Production Company, (BAPEX), signed an agreement with Japan's Mitsui Oil Exploration Company, MOECO, in November 2020 to jointly explore blocks 8 and 11.

Although MOECO and BAPEX are yet to release any information on Block 11, sources close to the matter believe that there are gas reserves in the block.

"Chevron has expanded operations in the field. These are old proposals. We have approved them," said Nasrul Hamid, state minister for power, energy and mineral resources.

"They haven't given us a written proposal for Rashidpur yet. But we are going to perform drilling in Rashidpur. If they give us an offer, we can consider it."

Chevron had earlier expressed interest in gas exploration and extraction in Rashidpur, Chhatak and Block 11. However, Petrobangla is not currently interested in leasing out Chhatak as it remains embroiled in a legal dispute with Canadian firm Niko over the gas field, the senior official said.

"We advised Chevron to prepare for Block 11. MOECO has been told to finalise everything by November."

"Regarding Rashidpur, Chevron has been told to submit a complete proposal. They have just shown a simple interest. It is very preliminary."

The official said they have written twice to Chevron and had a meeting with Petrobangla. But Chevron is yet to make a full proposal.

However, Chevron's entry into the fray has raised a few eyebrows owing to the fact that BAPEX still has an agreement with MOECO on the exploration of blocks 8 and 11.

The official said, "There hasn't been any progress yet and so, MOECO has been given until November to make some headway. BAPEX signed a memorandum of understanding with MOECO. The Japanese firm has been working for 5-6 years. It won't be right to drop them suddenly."

"We told MOECO to hurry up and make a proposal or leave."

"The MoU includes the entirety of blocks 8 and 11. Wherever MOECO wants to work on, they can do so with BAPEX. But we won't give them any more time after November. Either they have to promise to work within a specified period of time, or leave. We told Chevron to wait until November."

When Chevron Bangladesh spokesman Shaikh Jahidur Rahman was asked about the issue, he did not provide a clear answer.

Highlighting the company's involvement in Bangladesh's energy sector for 25 years, he said we are always interested in partnering with the government of Bangladesh. "However, as per our longstanding policy, we are not going to comment on the specifics."

There are a total of 28 gas fields in Bangladesh, along with 48 exploration blocks on land and sea. As per Petrobangla, a total of 2.31 billion cubic feet of gas was expected from 20 gas fields. And, another 597 million cubic feet of LNG are imported into the country.

As much as 1.42 billion cubic feet of gas, more than 60 percent of the total output, will be extracted from the three gas fields in Bibiana, Moulvibazar and Jalalabad under the auspices of Chevron. The rest of the gas fields will contribute 40 percent of the supply. -bdnews24.com





