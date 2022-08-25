Uninterrupted power supply to be ensured for Aman irrigation

Agriculture Secretary Md Sayedul Islam said uninterrupted power supply will be provided for irrigation at field level from 12 midnight to 6am during the current Aman season.

"Uninterrupted power supply will be ensured from 12 midnight to 6am for irrigation during the current Aman season. Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board (BREB) will take necessary action within 24 hours if new connection is needed for irrigation," he said.

The official said this following an inter-ministerial meeting on ensuring irrigation during plantation period in the current Aman season at the Secretariat on Tuesday, said a press release.

He said the Water Development Board (WDB) has already opened its large irrigation projects and the remaining projects will launch soon to facilitate the irrigation.

Upazila irrigation committees will take necessary steps regarding irrigation after holding meetings and ensure required arrangement for irrigation.

The Agriculture Ministry is considering providing cash assistance to farmers considering the extra expenditure for irrigation. The ministry will give seedlings free of cost to those, who could not grow seedlings for lack of rain.

Representatives from Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry, Water Resources Ministry, BREB, WDB, Bangladesh Power Development Board, Additional Secretary (fertilizer, management and materials) of Agriculture Ministry Balai Krishna Hazra, Additional Secretary (extension) Rabindra Shri Barua, Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) chairman, director general of Department of Agricultural Extension, director general of Bangladesh Rice Research Institute and field level officials joined the meeting.




















