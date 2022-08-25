Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 25 August, 2022, 4:05 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Berger Paints wins World HRD Congress award

Published : Thursday, 25 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18
Business Desk

Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited (BPBL) has been presented with Asia's Best Employer Brand 2022 by World HRD Congress at Singapore's Pan Pacific, Marina Square with global industry leaders and organizations.
On behalf of Berger, Afrina Nazneen, Officer Culture & Employer Branding from HR Department has received the award, says a press release.
25 companies from Singapore, India, Thailand, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Philippines, Cambodia, and Indonesia were awarded under this category. The companies are selected based on intensive research that was conducted in the last 24 months and the research was chaired and headed by Dr. Indira Parikh, Former Dean, Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.
On this occasion, Head HR & Admin of BPBL Mushfequr Rahman said,: "We are extremely humbled and proud to receive this recognition for the very first time. The award validates our belief that Berger is one of the top employers in the country because we constantly try to offer an amazing work environment to the employees, prioritize their wellbeing and development and evolve our strategies. We hope to retain this position in the future as well."
The event was hosted by World HRD Congress, an independent organization recognizing achievements in human resources management throughout the world. For the past three decades, World HRD Congress is bringing together thousands of professionals from across 133 countries and is one of the largest rendezvous for HR professionals globally.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SBAC Bank inks deal with Bangladesh Bank
BANKING EVENTS
Mercantile Bank extends Nikunja Branch office
Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk 227cr redress
DSE Managing Director Tarique Bhuyian resigns
Petrol pump owners issue Aug 31 strike threat over unmet demands
Petrobangla mulls leasing two more gas fields to Chevron
Uninterrupted power supply to be ensured for Aman irrigation


Latest News
Chinese province plans ban on sale of gasoline cars
EU to discuss training mission for Ukrainian forces next week
Bijoynagar's fire brought under control after two hours
LDA calls half-day hartal on Thursday
Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) gets a bus from UEFA as gift
SSC examinee killed in Narail road crash
Two arrested sisters asked to deposit Tk 10cr to People's Leasing
UN fails to take effective steps for Rohingya repatriation: Speakers
Girl invited by 'friend' to visit Sylhet, raped by 7
Mahbub Talukder's burial after arrival of his children from abroad
Most Read News
Ukraine girds for Independence Day attacks on war's 6-month mark
Europe prepares for a winter without Russian gas
Rajapaksa may return home by early September
Embezzling Tk 64cr: Two sisters arrested while leaving country secretly
SP Babul Akhter hires killers for Tk 3 lakh to kill wife Mitu: PBI
Two arrested sisters asked to deposit Tk 10cr to People's Leasing
Former EC Mahbub Talukdar passes away
Mahbub Talukder's burial after arrival of his children from abroad
Syndicate controls Saudi visa, hampers manpower export
Offices, banks start following new work hours
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft